The National Police have arrested in Barcelona one of the most wanted fugitives by the Italian authorities, who is listed as a person close to the so-called Roman Camorra.

The arrested man had a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Italian authorities and had been sentenced to prison for trafficking large quantities of narcotics, specifically cocaine, hashish and marijuana, between Spain and Italy, the police reported in a statement on Saturday.

The investigation began when the Italian authorities informed the Spanish police that a “dangerous fugitive” could be in Spain. At that moment, the international cooperation mechanism of the European Network of Fugitives (ENFAST) was activated so that both countries could exchange information in real time and thus be able to locate and arrest the criminal.

The first line of investigation placed the fugitive in Ibiza, after finding out that people in his circle were on the island. Finally, the investigators learned that people close to the criminal could take a flight from France to Barcelona to meet him and a surveillance and monitoring device was established to cover their arrival at the airport. After their arrival, these people took a taxi and it was detected that they were following instructions that someone had given them by phone, probably security recommendations, since they got out of the vehicle to take a different taxi, although they were unable to mislead the police, who followed them to the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​where they finally arrested the fugitive on the public road.

