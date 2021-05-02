One of the leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in the Russian Federation) was detained in Istanbul, the newspaper reported on May 2 Yeni safak…

According to the newspaper, the detainee was the “right hand” of the leader of the group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed two years ago.

The operation was carried out by police officers and members of the Turkish national intelligence organization.

The elimination of al-Baghdadi in the Syrian province of Idlib was announced on October 27, 2019 by US President Donald Trump. According to him, trying to hide from the American military, the terrorist blew himself up with three children in an underground tunnel.

Later, representatives of the US military confirmed that DNA analysis proved the destruction of al-Baghdadi.

Trump expressed gratitude to Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq for their support in the operation.

Earlier, in January last year, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the elimination of the terrorist underground in Chechnya after the destruction of the group of Aslan Byutukayev, who was considered the leader of the gangster underground in Russia.

He was among the organizers of the terrorist attack at Domodedovo airport in January 2011 and was responsible for training suicide bombers. In 2015, on behalf of the entire Islamist underground in Chechnya, he swore allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.