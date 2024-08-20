Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 09:08











Avraham Munder, one of more than 100 hostages held by Hamas since October 7, has died after months of “physical and mental torture,” the kibbutz where he lived said.

Munder, 79, was kidnapped along with his family on October 7 during the terrorist group’s bloody attack. His wife Ruti, his daughter Keren and his grandson Ohad were released following the hostage exchange agreement reached in November.

The news was released by his kibbutz, Nir Oz, on the border with the Gaza Strip, although it did not offer further details about when and how the death occurred, according to the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

Munder is one of 116 people believed to remain in captivity by Hamas and other armed groups, including 43 confirmed dead, Amnesty International said.

In recent hours, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted Washington’s latest proposal for a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages, which Hamas says is not the same as the one the group accepted.

This latest “revised proposal,” Hamas says, means that Washington has not been able to convince Netanyahu to accept the original. “All the United States is doing is buying time for the genocide to continue. We only want to implement President Joe Biden’s proposal to which we have agreed,” it concluded.