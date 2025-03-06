One of four homes in Andalusia has no use as the main home of a family

Build 20,000 protected floors in five years, that is the objective that has been set the shock plan that the Andalusian government has activated after its Publication in the Boja this Monday and his validation this Wednesday in the Parliament of Andalusia with the votes of PP and Vox, with the entire left (PSOE, by Andalusia and ahead) positioned against. But the decree law that develops the measures designed to achieve this goal – among them, a bag that collects the information about the existing land to make VPO, for which it gives the large municipalities three months – collects another quite striking figure: one in four homes in Andalusia (in particular around 29%) is not used as the main home of a family.

The Andalusian government admits for the first time that the avalanche of tourist floors hinders access to residential housing

The data offered by the Board is provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agendawhich figure more than 4.7 million the real estate park that Andalusia had in 2023, the last date available. Of this total, almost 3.35 million houses are those effectively occupied by households, which implies that there are 1.37 million that do not play a main housing role.

Along with this, the forecast is collected (prepared by the National Statistics Institute last year) that in 2030 the number of Andalusian households will be 3.71 million, which implies a 360,000 increase and a growth rate of almost 52,000 annually. But this is still very determined by the availability of homes, which is used as an argument to justify a decree that seeks to “urgently increase the offer” at affordable prices.

SOIL BAGS TO MAKE VPO

Of the INE is also another figure, which in this case is not mentioned in the decree: the Last population census and homes (published in 2023 with data from 2021) He pointed to Andalusia as the autonomous community with more unemployed floors with 641,437 in total. This accounted for 13.73% of the more than 4.6 million houses that were then, a percentage very similar to a national average set at 14.4%.

With this context, the Andalusian government considers that it is necessary to “an exponential increase” of the number of households, as well as “protect residential use for habitual and permanent housing.” In this last section, the measures are framed to put dike to the growing avalanche of tourist floors, which has led him to recognize for the first time that they hinder access to residential housing, impose their submission to urban planning and allow municipalities to implement moratoriums of up to three years.

The formula is basically to pave the way for house construction to be undertaken in the shortest possible term, “since times raise the cost of the process and the final product.” To this end, it is committed to “novel legal mechanisms” that allow to accelerate the urbanization and disposition of land, with a first step that will consist of the creation of a bag of land (public and private) for protected and affordable housing that obliges municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants to provide this information in three months.

Vpo in soils for another use

That is, before the summer the municipalities of the big cities have to deliver this data to the Board, which is given from that moment on six months to develop a computer tool that allows its publication and management. The land will be both the residential and those that can now be used to make VPO with this new decree without any urban modification: those that had a tourist purpose, for offices and also for equipment, except here those of sanitary or educational use.

The municipalities are also imposed another term, in this case 15 days, to send the builders a prioritized relationship of housing plaintiffs that meet the requirements to access the promotions they promote and thus shorten the times. And also the municipal plenary sessions must approve in a year the support for real estate projects, counting the promoters with a period of two years to request the work license and three others to build the floors, in order to ensure that they are in the alleged objective of a five years.

Increased rental limits

Likewise, the inclusion of large promotions in the project accelerating unit is promoted to reduce administrative deadlines by half, possibility to which projects of at least 250 protected homes or 500 of free rental may be hosted. By the way, that entering the Unit “will not imply in any case the approval of the investment project, nor the authorization of its implementation”, so that responsibilities may not be demanded from the Board if the initiative in the end does not go ahead.

Andalusia elevates up to 59,000 euros per year the limit of family income to aspire to protected housing



Another issue that includes the decree is that it opens the door to be aspiring to protected housing families with higher income, by increasing admitted income limits. In this way, households in limited price regime will be chosen with the equivalent of seven times the IPREM (Public Income Indicator of Multiple Effects)which means up to a maximum of 58,800 euros per family unit per year. For general regime housing, this roof also rises, which will be located in 5.5 times the IPREM, that is, 46,200 euros per year.