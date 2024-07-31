The voice actors who will voice the protagonist of Dragon Age: The Veilguardknown as Rook. There will be four voices to choose from (two female and two male). Now, one of the voice actors, Erika Ishiisays the role is an “honor and a challenge” that she is “terrified and excited” about at the same time.

Ishii has stated that he is a long time fan of the Dragon Age series and have been working on The Veilguard for over four years.