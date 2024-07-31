One of the voices of the protagonist of Dragon Age The Veilguard opens up about the work done during the dubbing: it was a terrifying but also exciting experience, at the same time.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
The voice actors who will voice the protagonist of Dragon Age: The Veilguardknown as Rook. There will be four voices to choose from (two female and two male). Now, one of the voice actors, Erika Ishiisays the role is an “honor and a challenge” that she is “terrified and excited” about at the same time.
Ishii has stated that he is a long time fan of the Dragon Age series and have been working on The Veilguard for over four years.
Ishii’s Commentary on Dragon Age: The Veilguard
“They are at the same time terrified and thrilled “I am thrilled that the Dragon Age community will hear my voice in Thedas,” Ishii said on Twitter. He also noted that “as a fan of the series, being even a small part of the game is an honor and a challenge, and I’ve done my best to make a game that I would love to play.”
“Furthermore, as a person who identifies as gender fluidfor me, it’s important to be able to play a trans or nonbinary main character in a Dragon Age game. I can look the way I want and I can speak with my own voice in a world that sees me for who I am,” she said.
Ishii is known for dubbing Valkyrie in Apex Legends, Ana Bray in Destiny 2. She also appears on several popular shows such as Dimension 20 and Dropout’s Game Changer.
Speaking of all the Rook voice actors, Erika Ishii and Jeff Berg are the American-accented Rooks, while Bryony Corrigan and Alex Jordan are the British-accented Rooks. Alex Jordan He is known as the person who recorded the sounds for the sex scenes for Baldur’s Gate 3.
Here are the voice actors of Rook’s allies.
#Dragon #Age #Veilguards #Rook #Voices #Opens #Terrified #Thrilled #Role
Leave a Reply