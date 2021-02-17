The lawyers Matías Morla and Yamil Castro were authorized by the Justice to be the sponsors of “Kitty” Maradona in the cause for the dissemination of the photos of Diego Maradona’s body. In addition, the Justice summoned Claudio Ismael and Sebastian Ismael Fernández and Diego Antonio Molina to declare who are indicated as those responsible for the disclosure of those photos.

Kitty it’s actually called Rita And it is one of Diego Maradona’s five sisters. She was affected by Covid-19, as was her husband, Raúl “Colo” Machuca, who finally passed away at the age of 77, after being hospitalized for a couple of weeks in intensive care. Kity and the Colo are parents of Chinese Maradona, one of the nephews of Ten.

Diego had 7 siblings: 5 girls and 3 boys. Ana Maria, Elsa “Lili”, Rita “Kitty“and María Rosa were born before him. Later, behind Diego, Hugo and Lalo, the younger Claudia” Cali “joined the clan. The older sisters always had a predilection for their brother, Diego, because he was the first male of the family.

Diego Maradona’s message on his Instagram account dedicated to Kitty, his sister, when she lost her husband to coronavirus was moving.

“Kitty, little sister, I deeply regret the departure of Colo, your lifelong companion. I feel very sorry for you, for Sandra and for Christian. And I thank God that you are still with me, together, as Mom and Dad taught us. I send you a huge kiss, I love you “Maradona wrote at the time

Machuca was hospitalized for 20 days in the La Torre sanatorium, in Vicente López: at first he had been diagnosed with pneumonia. “The swab was not done properly and they gave him a week of antibiotics. Obviously, it got complicated later ”, Walter indicated ..

Her father did not leave his house and the only one who went out to do the shopping was Kitty. “So I imagine that the contagion may have come from some product that my mother brought from the street”, said his son.

Maradona passed away at noon on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. At dawn on Thursday, a funeral home in Buenos Aires (Casa Pinier) received an important assignment: to shroud the body of Diego Armando Maradona, who had died hours before at his home. The remains of the Argentine star had already passed through the morgue, where forensics confirmed a “natural death”, although they later performed the corresponding autopsy.

The work at the funeral home was hard, but the employees couldn’t resist the temptation. They took out their cell phones and took photos in front of the one they consider “their life’s work”. In one of them, a man looks at the camera, puts his right hand on Maradona’s forehead and raises his left thumb. In another, two people smile at the lens (there is also a raised thumb, this time protected by a latex glove). They could have treasured the image for personal memory, but they shared it. The only photographic record of the player’s corpse quickly went viral and the damage was done.

The lawyer Matías Morla, a personal friend of Maradona, promised on social networks “personally find the scoundrel who took that photograph ”and make“ all those responsible for such an act of cowardice pay ”. The star’s family tried from minute one of death to prevent the dissemination of photographs. The doctors who treated him in the house where he died had to leave their cell phones outside, as well as the police who made the tests in the former player’s bedroom and the forensics who performed the autopsy. No photos were leaked of the open coffin during the private ceremony that preceded the official wake at the Casa Rosada, held with the box closed. Efforts were broken by the finest link in the chain: the funeral home.

It was easy to identify the authors, given the dissemination that the photos had through WhatsApp. The man who poses alone is called Diego Molina. The largest in the second photo is Claudio Fernandez; the youngest is his 18-year-old son. They were the first dismissed from the Pinier wake house, located in the La Paternal neighborhood, near the house where Maradona lived when he played for Argentinos Juniors.

Pinier had already worked in the past for the Maradona family and for Claudia Villafañe, the ex-wife of the Argentine star. When the scandal got worse, Claudio Fernández spoke. He confirmed that the young man accompanying him in the picture is his son, and he apologized to the family. “We were accommodating [a Maradona] before taking it, and my son, like every kid, raised his thumb and took the photo. I ask everyone for respect and forgiveness. Look, I did the service of Maradona’s father (Don Diego), of his brother-in-law (Machuca) … I was with Maradona in life. I did not (take a photo) being my idol, I was not going to do it after death. I know that many people have been offended and took it; I know it bothered … “Fernàndez (father) said in radio statements.

Fernández clarified that the photo was not taken by his mobile phone and that they were not posing for the camera. “At that moment I was thinking, with the nerves that Maradona looks good. If you see the photo, I just raised my head because they said ‘Skinny’. It was instantaneous. I am one of the people who do not think about taking photos with coffins and the deceased, out of respect. I never thought they were going to upload or pass it to a group”, Explained. Then he denounced that the Argentinos Juniors fans had threatened him with death. “They know me because I’m from the neighborhood. They tell me that they are going to kill us, that they are going to break our truck ”.

Of the whereabouts of Diego Antonio Molina (40), the protagonist of the other photo, little was known at first. They even circulated messages on WhatsApp talking about an alleged reckoning planned by Boca’s brave bar, La Doce.

The dissemination of unauthorized photos is a private crime, and it was necessary for someone from Maradona’s family (in this case Kitty) to file a criminal complaint against the authors, which has now happened.

“Diego Molina is the scoundrel that a photo was taken next to Diego Maradona’s coffin. For the memory of my friend I will not rest until I pay for such an aberration “Lawyer Morla wrote on his Twitter account.

After the dissemination of the fact, the Buenos Aires Justice initiated an ex officio cause for a crime contemplated in Article 70 Contravencional de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires: desecrate a corpse. Molina appeared after a few days with his lawyer at the Neighborhood Police Station 15A, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Chacarita. There he was notified of the investigation that was initiated against him.

It was not the first time that Molina was investigated by the justice. As it was learned, his name appears linked in two other causes: in November 2016 he was charged with the crime of usurpation. He was also accused of gender violence: at the end of April 2020 by his then partner, who denounced him and ended up being charged with “minor injuries”.

The prosecutor Roberto Maragliano, in charge of the Criminal, Misconduct and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 25, intervened in the case and it is worth noting that article 70 establishes that “Whoever inhumes or secretly exhumes a human corpse, violates a tomb or steals and disperses remains or ashes will be sanctioned with four hundred (400) to four thousand (4,000) pesos of fine or two (2) to ten (10) days of arrest”.

Molina resides in a tenement in the Villa General Miter neighborhood, a few meters from the Argentinos Juniors court, a club of which he is a fan and who expelled him as a partner.

The Fernándezes, father and son, plus Molina were summoned for this Friday, February 19, so that declare between 12 and 13, before the prosecutor Roberto Néstor Maragliano, head of the Prosecutor’s Office of 1st. Instance, in the Public Prosecutor’s Office of CABA.

