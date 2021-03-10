Though Cristina Kirchner never confirmed it in public, it remained for the history of the campaigns that the decision to put Fernanda vallejos placeholder image as her partner on the list in 2017 in the Province, she obeyed the vehemence with which the economist defended the positions of Kirchnerism in TV debates. It was the heyday of macroism. And now that the Frente de Todos decided to sue former Cambiemos officials for the debt they contracted during their tenure with the IMF, the deputy upped the ante and asked that the agency “indemnify Argentina.”

Vallejos currently chairs the lower house finance committee and hopes to renew his bench this year. Since Mauricio Macri decided to ask the IMF for a loan again, in 2018, the economist had been critical. Looking to the future, He also demands that the former president respond with his patrimony, within the framework of the complaint that the Government decided to initiate.

“Macri and the best team of the last 50 years would not only be criminally and administratively responsible, setting up an act of fraudulent administration against the public treasury, among other figures, but also, they should respond with their patrimony for this criminal action“, he proposed.

Since macrismo they reject these accusations and they are framed within the rift, exacerbated by the campaign in an electoral year. They argue that the bulk of the loans was used to pay and refinance debts from previous administrations, including those of Kirchnerism.

The concrete thing is that the IMF granted the government of Cambiemos a loan of 57,000 million dollars, of which some 44,000 million were collected. Now the minister Martin Guzman he hopes to reach an agreement to be able to refinance it. Vallejos goes for more.

“There must be compensation for Argentina when negotiatingThis means reaching an agreement on the conditions that can be paid and without sacrificing any of the fundamental issues: recovering economic activity and employment, improving the wage situation and resolving the situation of inequality, “he said.

The director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, with the minister Martín Guzmán, in February of last year, during a conference in the Vatican. Photo REUTERS.

What could that compensation consist of? “There may be a reduction and an extension of the termsBecause when the loan was granted under conditions that are not conventional at all, there is no reason to think that there has to be conventionality when it comes to solving what was clearly wrongly given.

According to Vallejos, there were different “irregularities” in granting the loan. Thus he argued:

– “The Macri government signed the Letter of Intent without the existence of a prior file, through which it should have processed the decision.”

– “There was also no legal opinion prior to the signing of said Letter of Intent, another element that renders the administrative act invalid.”

– “There was no prior opinion from the Central Bank on the impact of credit on the balance of payments, a fundamental requirement to contract foreign debt.”

– “There were no administrative acts that decided to take the loan, there was no presidential decree or resolutions from the Treasury or the BCRA.”

Vallejos’s position reflects the position of tougher wing of the ruling party, where they even speak of postponing an agreement with the IMF if this implies budgetary restrictions in an election year. Other actors within the same government, plus many representatives of the opposition, companies and the market, believe instead that a quick agreement is necessary to give predictability to an economy that has been in the red for years.

