Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/07/2024 – 22:16

A criminal on the run since 2005, alleged collaborator of the criminal faction Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and listed among the most wanted in Brazil was arrested this Wednesday, 7th, in Valinhos, in the interior of São Paulo. Jakson de Oliveira Santos, known as Dako, aged 44, is being investigated for participating in the wave of attacks on the São Paulo police that occurred in May 2006 and mega-robberies on banks carried out in Araçatuba, in August 2021, and a value carrier in Confresa-MT, in April 2023.

According to the police, Santos had been convicted and served time for bank robbery in Minas Gerais, and was subsequently convicted and served time for drug trafficking in the Casa Branca penitentiary, in the interior of São Paulo. In 2005, he was granted temporary leave and never returned – he had been on the run ever since.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the 1st Special Police Actions Battalion, the Military Police in Campinas, and the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), from the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP). Santos was in a luxury house in the Vale Verde neighborhood, where he lived, with false documents. According to the MP-SP, he was sleeping and did not react to the arrest, ordered by the Court.

Weapons, ammunition, cell phones and other electronic devices were seized, as well as camouflage uniforms and false documents. In addition to the arrest warrants that had already been issued, the criminal was arrested red-handed for using a false document, illegal possession of weapons and possession of drugs for personal use.

The mega-robbery in Araçatuba left three dead and drew attention for using hostages as human shields on city streets and getaway cars. The gang used weapons of war, such as a 50 caliber machine gun, and technological resources, such as drones.

In the attempted robbery of the Brinks cash transport company in the city of Confresa (MT), 1,049 kilometers from Cuiabá, around 15 heavily armed men with rifles attacked the Military Police barracks. Despite the explosion at the company, the criminals were unable to take the money. The gang fled to an indigenous reservation region.

The report tries to contact Santos' representatives, so that they can comment on his arrest.