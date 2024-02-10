One of Belgium's most wanted criminals arrested in Morocco

EOne of Belgium's most wanted criminals has been arrested in Morocco. As the Belgian federal police announced on Saturday, Mohamed Aissa, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for a robbery that resulted in death, was arrested by Moroccan security forces in January. In Morocco he is suspected of having committed theft.

Aissa and an accomplice broke into an apartment on Rue de la Montagne in the center of the Belgian capital Brussels in May 2011. During the robbery, the perpetrators injured a person so badly that he later died from his injuries. Aissa's accomplice was later arrested and he himself escaped.

In 2014, Aissa was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment. He was on the Belgian Federal Police's “Most Wanted” list, set up in 2016, which lists the country's most wanted criminals.

According to federal police, Aissa is currently in the custody of the Moroccan police in the port city of Tangier and must appear in court in March. The judge will also take into account the sentence of life imprisonment in Belgium when deciding how to proceed, it said.