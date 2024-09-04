Barcelona star Raphinha has defended the character of Vinicius Junior after the winger received a negative reaction from fans last season.
The Real Madrid superstar made headlines after being subjected to racist abuse during a La Liga match in May 2023, during which offensive chants were directed towards the winger. Those involved were given a two-year ban from entering any stadium that hosts matches in the Spanish top flight.
Three Valencia fans were also sentenced to eight months in prison, while Vinicius admitted that the sentences “were not for me, but for all black people”.
Brazil teammate Raphinha has come to Vinicius’ defence, saying he is a “spectacular person” off the pitch.
“The Vinicius of the matches is completely different to the Vinicius in person,” the winger told Catalan radio RAC1. “When you meet him outside of football, you realise that they are completely different people. I have already seen many players who are one way off the pitch and another way on it. This is normal in football, there are many players like that.”
“I try to explain to everyone that Vinicius is not a bad person, he is a spectacular person, a very good person. He is younger than me, but when I arrived at the national team he was already there and he helped me a lot.
Brazil face Ecuador and Paraguay in World Cup qualifying in September. Real Madrid go into the international break four points behind rivals Barcelona, having beaten Real Valladolid and Real Betis. Draws with Las Palmas and Mallorca put them behind Barca, who have won every game of the La Liga season so far.
