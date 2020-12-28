Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ambitious National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service for the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro. It is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s One Nation, One Card. Payments can be made through NCMC everywhere.

This idea of ​​NCMC was given by the Nandan Nilekani Committee, created by the Reserve Bank. A five-member committee headed by Nilekani, former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIAI), had proposed several suggestions, including making digital payments on behalf of the government, reducing cash transactions in the country, on behalf of the government. .

Let us know about NCMC:

1-NCMC Rupees debit card holders will allow passengers to swipe and travel in the metro, provided that these cards have been issued from banks like SBI, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank in the last 18 months. DMRC spokesperson said- This facility will start on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.

2-NCMC is an automatic fare collection system. With this, smartphones will be converted into an inter-operable transport card from which travel can pay for metro, bus and suburban railway services.

3-NCMC service will cover 400 km stretch of Delhi Metro.

4-This will help in getting in and out of metro stations with the help of smartphones, which is known by the Automatic Fair Collection (AFC) system. In the upcoming Delhi Metro Phase-4 project, the AFC system will fully accept the NCMC. Which can be used in any city of the country.

5-Nilekani Committee had suggested that the NCMC should have two types of instruments – a regular debit card, which is used in ATMs and the other a locklet wallet, so that contactless payments can be made.

