When it comes to protecting yourself from any mutated strains of the Coronavirus, wearing two masks is probably better than just one.

Reuters brought together a group of health experts to answer questions about the Corona virus, and among those questions: What do they consider the “most appropriate” to put masks on the face?

Doctors and public health experts said: Any kind of protection is better than absolute indifference.

“A good type of muzzle is one that you put on the nose and mouth frequently whenever you are in a public place .. At this point, we have to focus on achieving that goal more than focusing on wearing two masks,” said Dr. Matt Penneker, president of the American Society of Clinical Virology.

If you are more inclined to wear more than one mask, there are some tips that may interest you:

Schaeffer recommends using a cloth muzzle when walking in an open atmosphere, for example, and using two masks or distinct types of masks such as (KN-95) or (N95) or two masks when going to workplaces, grocery stores, or clinics and hospitals.

“If one wears the muzzle the right way, then all of the types will be effective,” said Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. However, he noted that the material and quality of the muzzle can make a greater difference than the number.

He added, “Wearing two masks is incomprehensible because we do not know the type or type of raw material,” indicating that the medical masks used in surgical operations or the KN-95 masks are better.

Experts agreed that the effective muzzle consists of several layers.

And when using more than one mask, Dr. Charles Holmes, Director of the Center for Global Health Innovation at Georgetown University, recommends placing the finest muzzle first, and then the lowest-quality mask over it. For example, the surgical mask should be placed over the KN95 muzzle, or the cloth muzzle should be placed over the surgical mask.

However, the most important advice Holmes gave was to cover one’s face, regardless of shape.

He said, “The best muzzle is the one that you put on constantly,” he said.