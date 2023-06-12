These are the words of the conductor in this regard: “Tiberio Timperi has been snorting for years”

John Ippoliti and Tiberio Timperi are undoubtedly the most talked about characters of these last few hours. The dispute that took place live during the press review of One morning with the family has placed the two conductors at the center of gossip and in these hours we talk about nothing else. Following what happened, Gianni Ippoliti gave an interview to ‘Adnkronos’ where he revealed important background on his colleague. Let’s find out together what his words were.

A few hours after the quarrel which saw him as the protagonist live during the press review of One morning with the family, Gianni Ippoliti has decided to break the silence and give an interview to ‘Adnkronos’. Here the conductor he let himself go to a long outburst also revealing some background on his colleague Tiberio Timperi.

Just about the conductor of One morning, John Ippoliti he has declared:

These episodes have occurred for years: every time I speak he snorts, he asks me ‘must we really talk about it?’, he looks at his watch. But why? I would just like to be able to do my job, it’s not possible to work in these conditions.

And, continuing, John Ippoliti he then added:

I often talk about serious news, and I like to give positive, social news. Today I said that this person deserves applause, if any. What’s the problem? I asked for explanations in front of Timperi’s reaction of sufficiency, calmly and with a smile, I tried in every way to understand but when I realize that a person next to me starts to puff, to roll his eyes, I leave.

At the moment Tiberio Timperi has decided to remain silent and not to comment on the words of the colleague. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the host of Unomattina will break the silence regarding this much-talked about affair.