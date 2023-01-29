The last month of meteorological winter is upon us. Will there be plenty of winter weather again or will February be quite mild?

For winter enthusiasts, the weather maps for February don’t look promising. February starts with mild, changeable and wet weather. Rain areas and showers from the Atlantic Ocean are moving across our country at a rapid pace, and the wind can sometimes be quite strong. In such a weather type, heavy gusts of wind regularly occur at sea and we should not be surprised if it comes to a storm,” explains meteorologist Jaco van Wezel of Weatheronline from. “You will therefore need the storm umbrella regularly at the beginning of February! Beautiful sunny moments can also be expected between the rainy areas and showers and who knows, you might see rainbows.”

Early on Monday morning, rain will still fall in the southeast, but it will soon move to Belgium and Germany. Then the sun breaks through, but some showers will also cross the country from the north. Most showers are for the north and east and especially in the northeast the showers can be strong with a chance of hail. On sunny moments, the mercury is around 8 degrees. "Because the wind is often strong, you can experience the weather as colder than the thermometer indicates," says Van Wezel.



Quote

You will regularly need the storm umbrella in early February Jaco van Wezel, Meteorologist The wind plays a leading role on Monday. Inland in the south and center, the wind is moderate to fairly strong. On the coast and in the north the wind is strong to strong. On the Wadden Islands it can even sometimes blow stormy during the morning. There is also a chance of heavy gusts of wind up to about 80 kilometers per hour on the Wadden Islands and in the northern coastal region. In the course of the afternoon the wind decreases slightly.

Wettest day of the week

There will also be a few showers on Tuesday, but we will also see the sun. The afternoon will probably be sunnier than the morning and the coastal provinces will get more hours of sunshine than the interior. The wind is blowing a little less powerful than Monday, but it is definitely present.

On Wednesday the weather will blow a little harder with strong winds in the west and north and especially on the Wadden it can blow hard. A number of showers are also moving across the country. With precipitation amounts of two to six millimeters, it will be the wettest day of the week in many places.

On the soft side for early February

Thursday will start with a strong northwesterly wind, but the wind will decrease somewhat during the day. There is a lot of clouds and there may still be some rain. It will be about 8 or 9 degrees. This makes it on the soft side for early February. Maximums of 6 degrees are average at this time of year.

It will remain dry in most places from Friday. There is a chance of persistent clouds both Friday and next weekend. With some sun, it will be around 7 degrees during the day and during clear spells in the nights it can freeze slightly inland.

Quieter and drier

In the second half of February it will probably be quieter and drier. Van Wezel: ,,This is because precipitation areas will probably take a more northerly course and we will end up in a calmer atmosphere. In calm weather, fog or low clouds can easily form and there will be less rain than usual.”

The calm weather is accompanied by normal to slightly above normal temperatures. The climate average for the afternoon temperature at the end of February is about 8 degrees. Now, with enough sun, the temperature sometimes rises into double digits. Clear nights can bring light frost.

Ice skating

“The skates can therefore remain greased in February, while you will sometimes need the window scraper, especially in the second half of the month,” says the weatherman. “An early touch of spring with maxima of 15 degrees and more is not yet possible, but the days will be one hour and three quarters longer in February.”



