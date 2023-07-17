A few months after the last release it is available ONLY OFFICE Docs v7.4the open source software update produced by Ascensio System SIAinternational company, leader in the IT sector.

The software becomes more and more complete, enriching itself with new features And implementations of the existing ones, with the possibility of being more and more creative and always making the work of any team simpler and more efficient.

The main news of ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.4

Among the main innovations, the drawing in editorsthe ability to insert radar charts And drawings in text documents and on slides done by handusing a pen or highlighter, of combine documents, to save objects, smart art, spreadsheets, or entire documents and spreadsheets as images with transparent backgroundbut also the insertion of a advanced protection in spreadsheets for modification ranges, so as to authorize only certain users, and other useful features.

Also, they have been introduced new formats of files for viewing and editing by converting to OOXML: MHTML, SXC, ET, ETT, SXI, DPS, DPT, XML, SXW, STW, WPS and WPT.

Among the most awaited updates, there is that of ChatGPT pluginsignificantly enhanced. Its extended functionality is now available in simplified mode and allows you to get immediate answers to questions of any complexity, generate Images That describe document content, find keyword of text selections or summarize itfind definitions, synonyms and antonyms of terms used, add translations and more.

For those who use ONLYOFFICE Docs for work, the possibility of combining several documents is interesting. It often happens to review files, for example agreements or contracts, finding yourself consulting several different versions of the same document, with the risk of creating confusion. With the updated version of ONLYOFFICE Docs it is now possible merge all documents into one. This means that of two versions of a document, only one updated version can be created.

“With the aim of anticipating users’ needs and providing increasingly better and more complete solutions, the ONLYOFFICE developers have foreseen multiple work scenarios, imagining what the needs could be to make everything easier and more efficient. – Comment Galina Goduhina, Head of Sales and Partner Relations at ONLYOFFICE – In addition, new languages ​​have been added to better localize our services. Often we tend to offer only the most common ones, thinking that then anyone, not finding their own language of origin, can opt for English, French, Spanish… But we know well that working in an environment that speaks exactly our language it’s definitely easier”.