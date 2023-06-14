The Rayados de Monterrey team has already turned the page after the consummate failure in the Clausura 2023 Tournament that ended, where they fell short of being able to achieve the long-awaited championship.
Now, the managers work at a forced march to be able to arm themselves in the best way for the next contest, and everything seems to indicate that they already have their first reinforcement in their sights.
In recent days, much has been said about the interest of the whole of La Pandilla in the player. Jonathan Calleri, striker who plays for Sao Paulo in the Brazilian competition. South American media have assured that Monterrey has already approached to ask about the services of the Argentine soccer player.
However, the journalist willie gonzalez appeared to deny these versions, mentioning that ‘it doesn’t go there’.
On the other hand, and according to the portal specialized in transfers, transfer marktJonathan Calleri’s leg market value is $4.5 million.
However, and in case of giving, the negotiations would not be easy, because he has a valid contract until 2025.
Likewise, another of the names that has sounded to reach Rayados is that of the Brazilian Givanildo Vieira de Souza, better known as ‘Hulk’. The 36-year-old attacker is wanted by Monterrey and they plan to break the transfer market with this ‘bomb’.
Currently ‘Hulk’ plays for Atlético Mineiro and is the undisputed starter, being one of the best players and scorers on the team.
#list #Brasileirao #player #probes #Rayados
Leave a Reply