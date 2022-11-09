with videoThe widely acclaimed acting by Marlou Gorter (mother, lawyer and alcoholic Merel), the recognizable family situations with rebellious adolescents (Mees: ‘I’m not going back to school’) and the subtle connection between drama and humor. The hit series Eyeballs, which is largely filmed in Amersfoort, has been bringing entire families in front of the TV for weeks. Wednesday is the last episode of this season, to the regret of the fans who now know where to find the locations from the series.