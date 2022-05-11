love life of Susan Diaz It has always caused a stir among its fans. This Wednesday, May 11, the former congresswoman appeared on the set of “america today” and surprised all the drivers by giving details of her romance with a man younger than her.

The businesswoman was invited to this program to comment on the topic “The third party is left over” and, in the middle of a conversation with the panelists, Susy Díaz did not hesitate to tell about the experience she is having with her neighbor.

What did Susy Diaz say?

According to the influencer, Flor Polo is unaware of this affair, so this announcement would be great news for her daughter; however, she does not see it as something serious, but as a “hobby”.

“We are going to sleep on the second floor because my daughter is on the first floor with my grandson. You better not come, she embarrasses me. He is 30 years old, I don’t see him safe because he is a hobby. He calls me and he calls me and I don’t want to see him anymore. He gets jealous thinking that I have another one on the first floor, ”he said at the beginning.

On the other hand, Susy Díaz mentioned what are the characteristics that a man must have to build a formal relationship in his life: “He has not passed the exam. He is very young, I have known him for 8 years. Last time I told him ‘don’t come because Magaly’s cameras are outside’. I am looking for someone to grow old together, who goes at the same pace as me and who is the same age as me”.

Flor Polo does not expect inheritance

After speculation about Flor Polo’s chores to generate income, the model stated that she works daily and does not expect to obtain any inheritance from Susy Díaz.

“Not at all. I work. I work every day to continue raising my children, I don’t need anything. She taught me that everything you get out of working every day is for her things and not to be looking at other people’s things. I always work for myself and my children, ”she said for“ America shows ”.