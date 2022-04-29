State of Mexico.- Authorities of the State of Mexico They located the body of a woman inside a canal in the municipality of Coacalcohe was tied hand and foot, in addition to being plastered.

It was the residents of the San Rafael Coacalco neighborhood who notified the authorities about the presence of the body inside the Dalias canal, so police elements arrived at the scene.

The body of the woman, whose identity is unknown, was with her back to the floor of the Dalas sewage canal, at the time of the discovery she was wearing blue pants.

What was most striking was that the woman’s body was with her knees flexed towards her chest with the part of the back and the head wrapped in plastic.

Paramedics also arrived at the scene who could not do anything for the victim since he did not have vital signs, later elements of the police arrived. Attorney General of the State of Mexico who proceeded to lift the body.

The victim’s body was taken to the Forensic Medical Service of the Femicide Prosecutor’s Office of Ecatepec, who will be in charge of carrying out the pertinent investigations.