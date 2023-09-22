The Monterrey board continues working on renovations for the coming years. After making two bombshells with the hiring of Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Sergio Canales, the priority of the team led by Jose Antonio Noriega is to negotiate with players whose contractual ties are about to expire.
According to recent reports, Rayados is in negotiations with the defender Sebastian Vegas to reach a new agreement and extend your contract. Reporter Willie González, from Multimedios Deportes, indicated that the signing of the Chilean soccer player’s new contract would take place this Friday, September 22, one day before the Clásico Regio.
Vegas arrived in Monterrey in July 2020, from Mazatlán FC. With this club he has won the 2019-2020 Copa MX title and the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.
With this team, Vegas has played more than 110 games, scoring four goals and giving two assists.
During his journey as a Monterrey player, the Chilean has played both as a starter and as a reliever. He mainly plays as a central defender, although on occasions he has been deployed as a left back.
According to this report, Vegas would renew for the next four years. Although the move has not yet been made official by Monterrey, everything indicates that the 26-year-old player, originally from Santiago de Chile, will continue to be Rayado for the next tournaments.
