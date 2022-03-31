Tamaulipas.- This coming Friday, April 1, Tamaulipas will be able to say goodbye to the use of face masks in open spaces if they so decide. This after the measure remained in force more than two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was the secretariat Greetings, Gloria Molina Gamboa who announced that, after holding a meeting with the State Health Safety Committee, it was determined that the use of face masks would only be mandatory for closed public and private spaces. This means that, in schools, workplaces and other places, the measure will continue.

The agency explained that, although the use of face masks will be optional in open spaces, it affirmed that the promotion of frequent hand washing and healthy distance in closed public and private areas will continue.

This decision arose as part of the response to the decrease in the number of hospitalized cases, deaths, positives and other indicators of Covid-19.

“The prevention measures and the progress in the State Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 have made it possible to reduce infections and the lethality of the virus, however, the pandemic continues to be active, so it is important not to let our guard down,” Molina Gamboa said.

Regarding the issue of vaccination, the Secretary of Health, explained that to date more than 2 million 237 thousand Tamaulipas have their complete vaccination schedule and progress continues in the application of the booster dose.

He stressed that Tamaulipas has been a pioneer in emergency care, allocating its own resources for the construction of 8 COVID hospitals, the acquisition of laboratory material and equipment to increase testing capacity at the highest peak of the pandemic.