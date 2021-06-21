The Guadalajara Sports Club has suffered a lot from the issue of reinforcements not only in this Apertura 2021 tournament, but already in previous tournaments where the Flock has not been able to get the reinforcements expected by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich.
For this next tournament the names of players began to sound very loud and thus strengthen the team, however, each signing that has been presented to the Flock as a new option, It ends up being discarded because no agreement is reached with the teams that seek to negotiate with the board of the Guadalajara team.
Now another one has been denied to the Guadalajara team. And is that within Chivas they still had the hope of being able to have a reinforcement on the right side of the team, same option that right now has been discarded because the player renewed with the Red Devils of Toluca.
Raúl López was even offered to Chivas, however, in the first moment team they ruled out his arrival, but With the passing of the days, they saw their incorporation as something possible to fight for a position in the starting team since José Madueña does not enter into Vucetich’s plans., but finally and, having no response from the herd’s board of directors, the player decided to renew with Toluca.
So once again a player escapes the Flock, so everything indicates this Opening 2021 again they will stay with the same squad.
