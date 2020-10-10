Highlights: The gang rape case in Hathras in UP was not even cold now that a four-year-old girl was raped

In Sasni area of ​​Hathras, family members accuse a relative of raping a girl

Police registered a case against the accused in serious sections and arrested him

Hathras

The gang rape case in Hathras in UP had not even cooled down now that a sensational case of rape has come to light from a four-year-old girl. In Sasni area of ​​Hathras, family members have accused a relative of allegedly raping a four-year-old girl. While taking action in the case, the police have registered a case against the accused under serious sections and arrested him.

According to police, the incident is from a village in Sasni area of ​​Hathras. The family members complained to the police that the four-year-old innocent girl was playing outside a house in the village. Meanwhile, a young man took the child to his home by pretending. After this, he raped the innocent girl in the house.

People came to know after hearing the scream of the girl

During this time, the neighbors, who heard the cry of the girl, found her lying on the ground in a bloody situation. On this, people reported the incident to the girl’s family members. The family members reached the police station with the innocent girl. After this, the police sent the girl for medical.

Home Ministry issued advisory on increasing rape cases

Accused arrested

CO Ruchi Gupta said that a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Sasni area. The police has arrested the accused. A case has been registered against the accused in serious sections.



CBI is investigating Hathras gang rape case

On the other hand, after 28 days of gang rape in Hathras, CBI along with the forensic team reached Boolgadhi village on Tuesday. A 15-member CBI team inspected the crime scene at the scene. Also, the gang rape victim’s brother has also been brought on the crime scene. Earlier, the CBI had registered an FIR under the SC-ST Act with gangrape, attempt to murder and murder against the main accused of Hathras.

Hathras incident: Police negligence on crime scene, who will get benefit?

SIT also formed to investigate Hathras case

The UP government has also formed a first SIT to investigate the Hathras incident, which has recently been given 10 more days. The SIT was created under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop and was given instructions to report it in 7 days. Later, the SIT asked for 10 more days. On this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave his approval.