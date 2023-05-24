The death of a minister in the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his return from Cuba adds to the long list of unexplained incidents involving representatives of the Russian elite in recent times.

According to information from CNN, Russian Petr Kucherenko died of unknown causes after becoming ill on the plane last Saturday (20).

At the age of 46, Kucherenko was Russian State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education. In a statement, the ministry said that “Kucherenko fell ill on a plane with a Russian delegation returning from a business trip to Cuba. The plane landed in the town of Mineralnye Vody, where doctors tried to rescue him.” Despite efforts, the Russian minister could not be saved, according to the folder.

Kucherenko’s family said his death may have been caused by a heart condition. A forensic examination will be carried out on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster Zvezda.

Journalist Roman Super, who fled Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, said on his Telegram channel that he had spoken with Kucherenko just days before fleeing the country.

According to him, it was Kucherenko who encouraged him to flee Russia, believing that his safety was at risk. “Save you and your family. Get out as quickly as possible. You cannot imagine the degree of brutalization of our State. In a year you will not recognize Russia. By leaving, you are doing the right thing”, the minister would have told him.

It is not the first time that an influential person linked to the Russian government has died in a strange way. Throughout 2022, several other names linked to the Kremlin, which in some way criticized Putin’s government, had an unexplained end.

Among them are Russian businessman Pavel Antov and his friend Vladimir Budanov, who died in a hotel in the Indian city of Rayagada. According to Russian information, Pavel would have died after “falling out of a window”, while Budanov died from a “stroke”.

Their deaths joined those of Leonid Shulman, Alexander Tyulyakov, Mikhail Watford, Vasily Menikov, Vladislav Avaev, Sergey Protoseny, Alexander Subbotin and Yuri Voronov, who were influential people in the country and also had extremely suspicious deaths.