One more migrant died in the hospital, bringing the total number of deaths to 39 after a fire at the INM in Ciudad Juárez, reported the Government of Chihuahua

One more migrant died inside a Chihuahua hospitalwith what There are 39 foreigners who died after a fire in a detention center National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Juárezassured the state government.

What we have as last-minute update data is that 39 people died in these unfortunate events and 28 people remain hospitalized,” he told local media.

“What has been reported to me is that there are two people out of serious risk and the others present a serious or very serious condition derived from burns or intoxication suffered,” he added.

It is expected that at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday, the Federal government provide an update on the dead and deceased by this fire in which officials decided yesterday to evade responsibilities and blame.