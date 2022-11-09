Raúl Jiménez has left a great taste in the mouth at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The ‘Lobo de Tepeji’ has found his best form playing for this team and has become their top scorer in the Premier League. Unfortunately, after suffering a skull fracture, the performance of the attacker from Hidalgo has not been the same again.
The good image that the American youth squad has left in the Wolves has been such that the board of directors of this group would have another Mexican in their sights to add him to their ranks.
According to the most recent reports, Wolverhampton is closely following Alexis Vega, a striker who currently plays for Chivas de Guadalajara and who will play the 2022 Qatar World Cup with the Mexican National Team.
Vega sounds like one of the players who could relieve Raúl Jiménez at Wolves. According to the most recent reports, the performance of the player from Mexico City in the World Cup will be decisive for the Lobos or another European team to launch an offer for the rojiblanco element.
It is no surprise to anyone that Alexis Vega dreams of playing in European soccer and that one of the conditions to renew with Chivas was that they give him facilities to leave in the event that an offer from the Old Continent arose.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Vega has an approximate market value of eight million euros, a figure that would be affordable for Wolves, a team that this season is struggling not to be relegated from the Premier League.
#Mexican #arrive #Wolverhampton #Raúl #Jiménez
Leave a Reply