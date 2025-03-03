Fails to escape the Seville FC of pepper of that land of anyone in the classification on which it takes root during a 2024-25 season that already faces its last third. This, for many, is to give a song in the … teeth with such a limited campus of resources and a club in a deep economic regeneration and required to the limit by its salary ‘contract’. The predictions at the beginning of the course pointed to a campaign much more suffered than the one that happens in Nervión, but the reality is another: Sevilla FC, with its obstacles and a mediocre game in much of its matches, survives with a certain competitive slack and remains much closer to the positions that can be entitled to dispute European competition that of the danger zone in the table. Talking about Europe may sound insolent with the football level that Sevilla FC is offering in many of its meetings, but they are mathematics, themselves numbers Those who mark the reality of a ramplona league, with the bulk of the teams crowded at very few points, and in which if you earn two games in a row (something of what this Seville has not been capable), you get fully in the noble zone. Among the extra square that Spain can win and the resolution of the Copa del Rey, to the eighth classified could have continental ticket. At the moment, the sixth place (Betis) is located five points from the Sevillists, but the seventh (ray) and the eighth (Mallorca) are only colon of the pepper box. That is, to stone shooting, to a single distance. To the ray, by the way, he has the Goal Average cattle.

But Sevillismo the first thing he wants is for his team to get out of that kind of football boredom in which he is trapped. Walk to the edge to the edge of the razor. He is as close to winning the matches as losing them. Of the eight league meetings that have been played by Sevilla FC in this 2025, one has lost one, against FC Barcelona (1-4). He won two, against Girona (1-2) and Valladolid (0-4), and yet he has tied up to 5 games, against Valencia (1-1), Espanyol (1-1), Getafe (0-0), Mallorca (1-1) and last Saturday against Rayo (1-1).

Garcia Pepper points out in most of its analysis (beyond the fair clothing of the campus) “Lack of effectiveness” as the cause of the Sevillista team letting out many victories. It is not the case of what happened in Vallecas, where the picture of Iñigo Pérez was somewhat superior and threw more at the door than the Sevillists. The answer to stop problems is perhaps improving both factors. In such a complex scenario where the details will end the position of Sevilla FC, it seems crucial for García Pimient Akor Adamshired in winter not without the club’s efforts to try to improve that team’s productivity for the goal. The other two, Gudelj and Lokongaobvious remember that they are elements of the coach’s maximum confidence and references in their positions.

The demanding March

It has been García Pimienta himself who has marked the times for the reappearance of all of them: «They are within the process, perhaps they could even advance a little, especially Akor Adams, because the truth is that he has a very strong musculature. I would like, or is within the foreseeable, that next week (by this) Sambi Lokonga already begins to train with the group. And the next, for the match against Athletic Clubboth Akor and Gudelj can be available to the team, as long as the recovery process follows its right path, which should be so, ”recognized the coach on the eve of the clash against lightning. Thus, and if not unforeseen, an indispensable element for the technician as Sambi Lokonga The group must be integrated into the next sessions and already available for the clash against the Real Sociedad Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in Anoeta.

For their part, Adams and Gudelj would reappear for the duel of Sunday 16 at 16.15 against Athletic Club in the Sánchez-Pizjuán, just before the selection stop. The demanding month of March of the Sevillists will close nothing less than with the derby against the Betis In the Benito Villamarín to receive later, already in the first week of April, to the Atlético de Madrid of Cholo Simeone.

At the moment, step by step, García Pimienta and his own focus their attention on the next stop, which is none other than the duel in San Sebastián against Real Sociedad. The technician seems to be very clear about the road map to follow: «The Real is another rival that is close to us in the table (one point). There are many points at stake. This team may suffer, but life is left on the pitch. They have fought as animals against lightning and that is what has always demanded a player from Sevilla. We are going to fight the maximum. We hope to do good training and a good game next week in the field of Real Sociedad, ”said Xavi García Pimienta as soon as he finished Saturday’s clash at the Vallecas Stadium.

Tomorrow, return to work

It will not be until tomorrow afternoon (19.00 hours) when the group takes up training in the Sports City Cisneros Palacios after the two days of rest that the Catalan coach agreed with its workforce after the game played against the lightning last Saturday. Winning the Real in her stadium would mean an important mood blow for pepper, in addition to giving that jump in the table that would allow the team to load reasons in the last third.