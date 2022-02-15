Cruz Azul will debut in the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday, February 16. The Celeste Machine will visit Forge FC, of the Canadian Premier League, at Tim Hortons Field. The team led by Juan Máximo Reynoso arrives at this match shaken by managerial uncertainty, a last minute defeat against Necaxa and several absences ahead of their first duel in international competition.
The sky blue will not be able to count on Carlos Rodríguez, Adrián Aldrete and Ángel Romero. ‘Charly’ will not play this duel due to the load of games he has recently had both with the cement team and with the Mexican National Team. Aldrete is still not fully recovered from his injury and Reynoso doesn’t want to risk him in this tough duel. Finally, Romero, one of the bomb reinforcements of the Machine for this semester, has to solve situations related to his visa.
In addition to these casualties, Cruz Azul will not be able to count on a key element in its low table: Pablo Aguilar. By technical decision, Juan Reynoso has decided not to have the Paraguayan defender for the first leg of the Concachampions round of 16 against Forge FC. Aguilar has played 450 minutes throughout the first five days of Liga MX, that is, he has played every possible minute.
Reynoso, surely, did not have the 34-year-old veteran defender for the same reason that he did without the presence of Carlos Rodríguez: both players need rest after an intense start in the league tournament.
#loss #Cruz #Azul #Concachampions #match
Leave a Reply