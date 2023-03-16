How did you feel about the content of this article?

President Xiomara Castro: with the confirmation of the breakup of Honduras, only 13 countries in the world will recognize Taiwan | Photo: EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced that her country will no longer recognize Taiwan and will establish diplomatic relations with China.

“I instructed Chancellor Eduardo [Enrique] Reina to deal with the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China,” wrote Castro, wife of former President Manuel Zelaya (deposed in 2009 after calling a consultation on a constituent assembly), in a message on Twitter.

Castro stated that the establishment of diplomatic relations with China serves “as a sign of my determination to fulfill the Plan of Government and freely expand the borders in harmony with the nations of the world”.

This Wednesday (15), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan expressed concern about the decision of the Honduran government. “We ask Honduras to consider carefully, not fall into China’s trap and not make the wrong decision to damage the long-standing friendship between Taiwan and Honduras,” he said in a statement.

In recent years, Panama, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua have cut diplomatic ties with Taipei following Chinese pressure. With the confirmation of the breakup of Honduras, only 13 countries in the world will recognize Taiwan, which is considered by China a rebel province, to be reincorporated until 2049.

Paraguay is the only South American country that maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but the center-left presidential candidate, Efraín Alegre, promises to break relations with Taipei and establish them with Beijing if he is elected in April.