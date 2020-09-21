new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give one more gift to the state today before the assembly elections in Bihar. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 9 highway projects through video conferencing. These 9 highway projects will cost Rs 14,258 crore. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a project to connect all 45,945 villages of Bihar with optical fiber internet services.

Information released in this regard has said that the development of these roads in Bihar will promote development, connectivity will be better. Economic development will also be seen in Bihar and its surrounding areas. In Bihar and neighboring states of Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, movement of people and goods will become easier.

13 out of 15 projects completed

In fact, in 2015, Prime Minister Modi announced a special package for infrastructure development of Bihar. Work was to be done on 15 projects at a cost of Rs 54,700 crore, out of which 13 projects have been completed, 38 projects are in progress, while others are in the process of allocation or auction.

On completion of these projects, there will be bridges on all the rivers in Bihar and the process of widening of the state’s major national highway will be completed. At the same time, in order to connect 45,945 villages with the digital revolution, there is also a preparation to provide high speed internet facility to every corner of the state.

