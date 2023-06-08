José Mourinho made Inter history in 108 matches, Simone Inzaghi will try in 109. Figures – those that make up the number of benches of the two Nerazzurri coaches – contained in the club’s birth year, 1908. So maybe it’s fate that the two technicians enter the legend at this point of their Inter adventure. José succeeded and then said goodbye, without returning to Milan to celebrate, saying goodbye to the Nerazzurri world with tears outside the Santiago Bernabeu on Materazzi’s shoulder. Simone could become the new Mou and he will certainly surpass him for games at the helm of Inter: then, however it goes, he will return to Appiano Gentile to continue his work.

Inzaghi and Mourinho are now paired on 108 Nerazzurri benches. Average points higher for the Special One (2.12 against 2.08) but more victories for the coach from Piacenza: 69 against 68. On average, the defeats (21) weigh higher than those of the Portuguese (15). The goal for Inzaghi is to reach 70 wins, or maybe 19 draws by taking the final against Manchester City to extra time. Surely, cup or no cup, he will leave behind the giant Mourinho for the Nerazzurri benches. The match between the two is an Italian Cup final: Inzaghi played two in as many years, while José stopped in the semifinals in his first year with the Nerazzurri against Sampdoria.

The different story

Both the Piacenza and the Portuguese only reached the knockout stages of the Champions League in the first year, going out against an English team (Manchester United for Mourinho, Liverpool for Inzaghi). Many similarities, starting from the age of the two: Simone can win the Champions League at Inter at 47, exactly like José did in 2010. Then there is the number of trophies won, even if different, with the two Scudettos missing Piacenza: the Champions League was the fifth title of the Special One in Milan and it could be the same for Inzaghi. If the cup in Istanbul remains a puzzle, with the solution drawing ever closer, the certainty is that Inzaghi will be coach again next year. A third consecutive year on the Inter bench which is a rarity: even Spalletti and Conte stopped after two years, to find a coach at the Nerazzurri for at least three years you have to go back to the first Mancini, from 2004 to 2008. And the last before the Mancio was Giovanni Trapattoni, at Inter from 1986 to 1991, considering that Hector Cuper started the third year but said goodbye in October. After how many games? 109. Inzaghi wants to build a different story for himself, even from that of Mourinho. Detaching José, entering history and staying in Milan.