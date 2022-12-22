A incident more was reported in the Collective Transportation System (STC) Meter of Mexico City, after the register smoke in one of the seasons of the line 3.

This happened during the morning of this Thursday, December 22, in the Medical Center station of the line 3 of public transport.

It should be remembered that this is a busy stationsince it does Connection with the line 9 of STCwhat about Pantitlan to Tacubaya.

According to users on social media, the smoke was coming out of a train who was in the station.

The incident provoked delays in it servicesince personnel from the capital Metro had to review the origin Y cause of smoke. They also worked to extinguish the smoke and the people They were evicted of convoy.

The CDMX Metro did not report the presence of smoke in L3

The Meter of the Mexico City did not notify and report on the presence of smokewhich came from a trainat the station Medical Center of the line 3which, goes from Green Indians to University.