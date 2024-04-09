He Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has just suffered its third collective failure with Al Nasrr, being eliminated in the Saudi Arabia Super Cupafter losing to Al Hillal 2-1 and incidentally the famous Bicho was sent off with a red card in the agony of the match.

Cristiano has had a very complicated sporting year with the Al Nassr in the current season, since first they were left out of the African Champions League, then they were left without the possibility of aspiring to the crown of their home tournament, and their most recent blow was suffered this Monday against Hillal and they are eliminated from the final of the Super Cup.

However, it is good to recognize that personally Cristiano Ronaldo is still at the top, because in the short time he has been in the Arab team he has scored a total of 56 goals, proving that the Bicho's competitive level remains intact despite his high age.

No way, Christian He has had a very bad sporting year, but this does not mean that his career has declined, because we frequently see his matches on television and El Bicho continues to be a lethal striker.

A BIG ATTRACTION. The presence of the Argentine star Lionel Messi in Mexico has caused enormous expectation, to the extent that resale tickets to see the best player in the world are through the roof and therefore a tremendous clash is expected this Wednesday between the teams of the Inter Miami and Rayados del Monterrey.

The northern team that plays at home, has a 2-1 advantage over Inter, who in the first leg could not count on their figure Messi, due to being injured.

Furthermore, it is good to remember that that first match ended very hot and that rivalry could increase in Wednesday's afternoon-night duel.

But that all the attention will be focused on the figure of the light blue, there is no doubt about that and if Messi comes out inspired and in good physical condition, Inter could even come back on the scoreboard and obviously Monterrey's obligation is to prevent La Pulga hurt them.

STARTS. The Platinum category municipal soccer tournament will start its 2024 season next Saturday with the celebration of three matches, highlighting the contest between UAS-Congeladora Daysa and Grupo Fiscal-Insecta who competed in the final of the last tournament. We'll see if the university students can finally shake off the tremendous victory that the accountants gave them in the clash for the title.

They will collide starting at 3:00 p.m. on the University Stadium field. On the Centro de Barrio field, Deportivo Reyes Romero-Doña Lupe and Deportivo Torrero will collide at 3:00 p.m. and on the Vallejo neighborhood field, the Aguaruto and Club Oro teams will measure strength. On this first day, it is a mandatory rest for Costa Rica.

