Between 1971 and 1995, the area burned by fires in California (United States) was 361 km² on average per year. Since 1996, the annual area burned has increased fivefold, to 1,710 km² per year. California is the state with the strictest environmental legislation in that country. They are also pioneers in forest management and fire control. And there has not been abandonment of the rural area due to migration to the cities as in Europe, because there has never been such an intense human occupation of the countryside. It only remained to blame some climatic factor. The analysis of 50 years of data confirms the role of climate change and how, if it continues like this in the future, the percentage of forest burning will increase exponentially for each degree that the thermometer rises. California could serve as a model for what will happen in other regions with a Mediterranean climate, such as most of Spain, but also all those that still have large forests, from Canada to Siberia.

Climate change is altering different meteorological parameters. Temperatures are increasing, but irregularly and with extreme peaks that are bringing forward, lengthening and intensifying heat waves. Rain patterns are increasingly changing, with an average reduction in rainfall in some areas and an increase in others. In almost the entire planet, the rate of evapotranspiration or aridity (the humidity that the soil loses plus what it Sudan plants to deal with the heat) is on the rise. All this gives a characteristic signal that is what a group of scientists have now measured for the northern region of California and its Sierra Nevada. Their results have just been published in scientific journal PNAS.

The work relates the hectares burned between 1971 and 2021 with a series of factors. Some are climatic or meteorological, such as temperature or rainfall. Others are environmental or astronomical, such as emissions caused by volcanic eruptions or variations in radiation due to the solar cycle. They also take social factors into account, such as changes in land use or the advance of urbanization. Lastly, they include in the different equations the accumulation of greenhouse gases such as CO₂, the fuel behind global warming and climate change.

“Human emissions are known, so it is enough to remove them from the simulation to find out what natural evolution would be like,” says Marco Turco, an Italian researcher at the University of Murcia and co-author of the work published in PNAS. By subtracting and adding factors, they obtained scenarios that they compared with the real evolution since 1971. “We have seen that only simulations that include anthropogenic emissions explain the increase in the mass burned,” adds Turco, head of ONFIRE, a project of the Ministry of Science. and Innovation to study how climate change is affecting fires. The quality and age of the California data, which would make the results consistent, is one of the reasons why it was a good place to start.

Turco’s study, in which researchers from various Californian and Spanish universities have also participated, found that until the 1990s there were other factors, such as volcanic emissions, that had an impact, albeit limited, on the fires. But almost 98% of the variation would have been due to climatic factors. Since 1971, the average temperature has risen 0.8º and the area burned each year has almost quintupled.

The investigation went further, looking for which of the climatic factors is being more decisive. Although the potential decrease in rainfall or the increase in average annual temperature could influence, the authors of the work have observed that the key metric is the average maximum temperature recorded between the months of April and May. “Precipitation, average temperature or high minimums “do not give rise to much evaporation of water within the fuel”, explains Turco, in relation to the humidity present in the wood and which is key in the evolution of fires. The Italian scientist clarifies that this is valid for the forests of northern California and the Sierra Nevada. And, for California, “we have seen that the fire weather relationship is exponential and with just a one degree increase in the maximum monthly temperature there is a 222% increase in the area burned,” he adds.

In a second part of the work, and with the model validated with data from the past, they projected it into the future. Their results indicate that, if emissions continue, if the temperature continues to rise, the burned area will continue to increase: “The model, let’s say the most optimistic, gives a 40% increase in burned area with respect to the present climate. With two degrees, this increase would be 60% and if we go to three degrees it would be a 97% increase”, fears Turco.

“Many of the ingredients that promote wildfires in the forested parts of California are applicable to other countries with a Mediterranean climate” John Abatzogloub, head of the climatology laboratory at the University of California, Merced

John Abatzogloub, responsible for the climatology laboratory from the University of California, Merced, and co-author of the work, says: “Many of the same ingredients that favor forest fires in the forested parts of California are applicable to other countries with a Mediterranean climate.” This would suggest and align with other work that climate change facilitates more fires in fuel-rich environments in these climates.” However, adds Abatzogloub, “I don’t think the numerical results are directly applicable, as these regions have different vegetation compositions, disturbance histories, and land use changes.”

His colleague Turco has already investigated the relationship between climate change and fires in the Mediterranean basin and, he says now, “there are similarities and differences.” In general, Turco continues, the relationship between climate and fires in the Mediterranean is very simple: the more drought, the bigger the fires. “But you really have to dig deeper,” he says. In addition to the increased dryness of the fuel, one must take into account how much wood is actually available. “The most productive areas where there is a temperature and rainfall that is more conducive to forests, fires respond more to drought,” adds the Italian scientist. And he gives as an example the areas that, like his homeland, northern Italy, are more exposed to fire than the more arid areas like Murcia where he works. In fact, he recalls, “in the arid areas of the Mediterranean fires are decreasing.”

For University of Alcalá researcher Emilio Chuvieco, who was not involved in this study, “the relationship between climate change and fires will be clearer where there is more fuel available, such as Canada or Siberia.” The latest data shows that as early as June, as much Canadian forest had burned as in all of last year. But Chuvieco adds that in areas that have an increase in temperature, but with less water, “if there is no plant productivity, there will be fewer fires.” In general, he concludes, “hazard rates tend to increase around the world, but they depend on what’s available to burn.”

