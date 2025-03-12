“Toril are the details,” the always living and attentive public of Johan Cruyff sang. They did, of course, with all the intention of the world. Responding to the Real Madrid coach, who has summarizing his team’s systematic failures in “details”. Phrases that are as absurd as pure gasoline for them. In the end, meanwhile, the only classic of the female classics are the winters that Barça endorses Real Madrid. There are already 18 vitations in the last five years. If Madrid wants to make Barcelona a minimal shadow, it is better to accelerate and put the fifth march.

And that Barcelona, ​​aware of the procedure they had to face after 0-5 harvested in the first leg of the Queen’s Cup semifinals, lowered the rhythm. Nor does it need much more. In the end the procedure to be in the final against Atlético or Granada was resolved with a goal by Patri Guijarro and a double of Ewa Pajor. The tie has resulted in an 8-1 on the global score. For details, according to Toril.

Patri Guijarro opened the scoring and Pajor expanded it with a double. Madrid consolidated with a goal in the addition

But a classic will always be the maximum emotional exponent. Pere Romeu did not want the 0-5 of the first leg to be interpreted as a relaxation exercise. But he did give break (entrance) to Pajor and gave Kika Nazareth minutes that jumped from the box of the Montjuïc Stad in Barça-Benfica to the lawn of Johan Cruyff to show sparkle spark. Nor did he play walls. Engen was chosen to defend the team with Mapi León. Both put all the meat on the grill before a Real Madrid that was shown, for being benevolent, perhaps deeper than usual, with Athena and Feller looking for the back of the Barca defense. But Barça won the duels. And when he did not, there was Cata Coll to anticipate under sticks. No one scared. It happened once.

On the other hand, another classic this year in Barcelona is the game’s force. So are the races of Graham Hansen leaving Olga Carmona sitting. Or the Guijarrazos of Patri. The midfielder saw the door in the first classic league and also in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. But he lacked the cup. Yesterday he allied with Graham Hansen, who leaked a pass through the right wing for Guijarro to be stunned to Toletti and solve the matter by the inner lane with a crossed chut.

By the way. Patri enjoyed reuniting with another classic. The one that forms with Alexia and Aitana in the center of the field. Since February 8, when Alexia was injured, the three were not reunited. And it shows in everything. Although yesterday Aitana was less lucid in attack and hurt from an ankle. And although Alexia sent a fault chut to the clouds. It was after the collegiate ignored the trampter of a red card to Maria Méndez, who fell to Paralluelo when she was about to finish off Mass. It was noted that it was the first Peláez classic. And it shows always that there is no var to rectify. That great detail does make the difference.

A stirred from Lakrar over Kika caused Romeu to move the bench. The chosen one was Pajor. He entered and in two minutes he stood before Mass to leave Maria Méndez. He did it again. There are already 7 goals from Pajor to the eternal rival this year. With 3-0 Romeu already thought about more serious chores. Call Champions and Wolfsburg. Vicky López, Rölfo, Jana and Schenterleib came out. He then escaped Barça Brunn, who scored in the added time to break the streak of the eight classics that Barça carried without fitting. Toril celebrated it. You may even consider it a title.

3 – Barcelona: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle (Jana, Min. 69), Engen, Mapi León, Esmee Brugts; Aitana Bonmatí (Schertenleib, Min. 69), Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas; Graham Hansen (Vicky López, Min. 65), Kika Nazareth (Pajor, Min. 46), Salama Paralluelo (Rolfö, Min. 65).

1 – Real Madrid: Misa Rodríguez; Antonia (Sheila Garcia, min. 69), Lakrar, Méndez, Carmona; Feller (Bruun, Min. 69), Angeldal, Leupolz (Weir, Min. 46), Toletti; Alba Redondo (Yasmin, Min. 57), Athenea.

Goals: 1-0: Patri Guijarro (min.24). 2-0: Ewa Pajor (min.48). 3-0: Ewa Pajor (min.68). 3-1: Bruun (min.90+1).

Referee: Elena Peláez Arnillas. He showed Yellow card to Ona Batlle (min.62) for Barça, and María Méndez (min.31) and Maëlle Lakrar (min.35), for Real Madrid.

Incidents: Queen’s Cup Semifinals second match played at the Johan Cruyyf stadium against 3,989 spectators.