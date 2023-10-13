In January 2019, Netflix launched a series that could be said to be perfect, perfect to gain prestige, to seduce many layers of the public, to lay the foundations for the style of a hundred more future series… What original products have made Netflix so much of a brand like ‘ Sex Education’? Not so many: ‘Narcos’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Crown’, ‘House of Cards’. There are other good productions – ‘This is how they see us’ comes to mind, for example – but they are more minority. And others, with chess or squid, which do not enjoy such favorable reviews even though they were a great success (as always, we cannot measure that success with figures, remember that we will never have the real data). What we are getting at is that ‘Sex Education’ is very important for Netflix.

Four years later, fourth season. And fortunately it starts with a necessary “recap” where Jean Milburn herself (Gillian Anderson) summarizes where we were going. After a couple of kisses, the sexual tension between Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) increases by 10,000 kilometers: she has obtained a scholarship at an American university and will get closer to her dream of being a writer: they are going to try the relationship. from distance. But Otis—and this doesn’t suit the season—stays where he is and where he is. Although not exactly. Together with his inseparable Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and a few others, we changed schools. We left what was once claimed as the “Sex School” and we changed a lot: Cavendish College is a rainbow fantasy where everything is inclusive, diverse and toxically ultra-positive. Gossip is frowned upon, no one is violent, and criticizing someone is only allowed if it is to cancel them because they did something bad. There’s just one problem for Otis: the campus already has his sex therapist, a girl who calls herself “O.” And she is very good.

So a big part of Otis’s plot will take us through this competition. For his part, let’s remember that his mother had a baby, but the handsome and Nordic Jakob left. Alone and suffering from devastating postpartum depression, he accepts a job on a radio show to do his therapy with anonymous calls. It is Jean Milburn’s character that gains the most relevance this season, a success. The series, choral like few others, will also dedicate long plots to a handful of other characters that we have been getting to know in the other seasons, a series of young performers to take into account. Although with the change of school, approximately a third have stayed by the wayside, without anyone missing them too much.

The infallible “O”, Otis’s direct job competition.



Netflix







As in previous seasons, we will resolve without realizing it a few sexual and emotional doubts, better or worse integrated into the plot. One of the lines that were not closed was Aimee’s emotional blockage after being sexually assaulted on a public bus, and her character this season faces it with a very special vitality, a success of the series. The other great representative of spontaneity, Eric, has an interesting plot with the conflict of being Christian and gay, when one thing symbolizes the meeting point of his community and his family, and the other represents his identity that he learned not to. give up. A more risky story, without a doubt, that still upsets some with so much mysticism. It’s certainly better than the artificial separation—and predictable reunion—with his best friend. The series falls several times into the soap opera of misunderstandings and sterile jealousy (even if they are teenagers – or were three seasons ago – they don’t have to be so stupid). Although we all make mistakes, some of Otis’ successive mistakes are too absurd for a sex therapist with an innate gift. The freshness of the first seasons is missed.

There is a fabulously impossible detail: when Dr. Milburn does her best radio show, all the plots (which are quite a few) turn out to have the transistor on. All the characters enjoy the key reflections of the season at the same time through the FM. What a beautiful world it would be. And there is another theme of “wishful thinking.” We can see the Cavendish school as an exaggeration of queer diversities (for the anti-woke it will be a hard season), but we could also see it as a good future without more, without giving it more importance, and it would not be bad. What is missing from the story, that small detail, is that no one is reactionary to these colorful novelties. In real life the problem usually comes from combining the new and its reaction (which also happens because there is social diversity, problems, and very different mentalities). Explaining the changes well is a painful and necessary phase because there will always be resistance, but here we see for a moment how the problem would be solved by skipping that part. Beautiful but difficult.



The popular high school group, really surprising.



Netflix







And if with radio listening we were talking about attention, what the series tries to show is a chain of beautiful people but who ignore each other. Otis, his mother, his aunt, his girlfriend, his ex, his best friend… the teaching is simply that you have to pay more attention to others. Because it is simple, it is not easy to apply, of course, it is simply something that we must remember periodically. It’s disturbing to see how all the therapists in the series respond the same way several times to different problems: “Wow, that must have been really hard for you.” When they say it for the fifth time, you no longer believe them.