As usual, Capcom has managed the cycles of the main narrative of resident Evil by trilogies. It happens with the first three installments, then with 4, 5 and 6, and now it continues with 7, Village and a probable 9. What we still do not have assured is whether the franchise will continue with this scheme.

Now why are we telling you this? According to information published by Dusk Golem (Aesthetic Gamer), Resident Evil 7, Village and the next installment is a story as is that connects with the narrative arc of the franchise.

As the developments of the last three numbered games of resident Evil they are very close, it was possible to create this path. To this we must add that the same Dusk Golem confirms that the alleged RE 9 will be the closure of the story that began in the PlayStation original.

The idea of ​​abandoning the numbered games of resident Evil It comes from something very simple, no longer having to plan long stories and focus more on independent details that could work too.

What is confirmed about Resident Evil and its immediate future

So that you do not have doubts, Resident Evil Village it is already very close to its launch. May 7 will be when we have this title available in PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Stadia.

We also anticipate that there will be a showcase of RAND Village on April 15 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time where a new trailer for the game will be revealed. Capcom, as well as a bit of the title in action and much more news related to this long-awaited release.

Do not forget that Capcom brings a major campaign with the game and has even used life-size stands of Lady Dimitrescu in video game stores so people are encouraged to preorder Resident Evil Village. Are you excited for this announcement? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us on Social Networks.

