He Betis has provided the medical report for two of its players who have been injured in recent games. It is about Aitor Ruibalwho had to abandon the Montjuic cup match against Barça, and the Swiss Ricardo Rodriguezwho was injured in last Saturday’s clash against Alavés. Both underwent tests and the official diagnosis is as follows:

«The Real Betis Balompié players, Aitor Ruibal and Ricardo Rodríguez, have undergone their respective medical tests after their injuries suffered against FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alavés.

After the examinations carried out by the Club’s medical services on Aitor Ruibal, a grade 2 sprain of his left ankle was confirmed.

On the other hand, the tests carried out on Ricardo Rodríguez confirm a muscle elongation of the right semimembranosus.









The return of both players to group work will depend on the evolution of their recovery processes.”

Aitor Ruibal will be a minimum of one month of sick leave, while Ricardo Rodríguez will be in dry dock between 10 and 14 days.