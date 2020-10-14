Due to Corona, the metro, which remained closed for about five and a half months, started operations on all lines as per normal timings for one month. During this time, as the number of passengers in the metro is increasing, so too are the negligence of people regarding the rules made to prevent infection of Corona. Some people are even seen eating and drinking while traveling in the metro. Social distancing is now left only for the sake of saying, while people are looking very careless about applying masks. Worried by this are the people who are very cautious to avoid the danger of corona. People who defy rules for such people are creating great risk.

The DMRC is receiving a large number of complaints in this regard, but in the name of Enforcement, Metro’s squad of squads are only able to deduct 100-200 challans. Taking advantage of the same, people are now traveling in the metro as before, ignoring the rules. Others angry at the lack of any action against such people are also questioning the attitude of DMRC and CISF on social media.

One such passenger Neeraj said that no one is following the rules in the metro nor is anyone coming to check. At interchange stations like Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, the situation is that there is no room to step on the platform in the morning and evening. Everywhere people are seen standing close to each other. People are not leaving sticker seats even inside trains. Neeraj has advised the DMRC to ensure that only as many passengers can enter the trains as the seats allowed.

Despite all the guidelines, neither people are taking social distancing seriously in the metro nor is any agency serious about following the rules. Metro commuter preet kiran

At the same time, Piyush Vyas told that between Kashmiri Gate to Ballabhgarh, now people are seen sitting on the floor of the train without wearing a mask as before. Nobody is bothered to check or intercept them. He said that if this continues, then the day is not far when Metro Corona will become the biggest carrier of infection. Preet Kiran also expressed surprise that despite all the guidelines neither people are taking social distancing in the metro seriously nor any agency is serious about following the rules.

People started forgetting social distancing in metro

Rishabh Pandey, who travels through the violet line, said that it has become common to travel inside the metro with a mask and it is surprising that he has even checked the flying squad of the metro once or during the past few weeks. Did not see the invoice deducted. Ankur Sharma suggested that DMRC should deploy people for checking in every train, so that people do not disobey the rules even after entering the metro station. He told that many people roam the metro station without wearing a mask, but no action is taken against them. Some people enter the station only by wrapping a handkerchief or cloth and then removing it. Ved Mishra also had the same concern that DMRC did not create any concrete mechanism to ensure social distancing inside the train.

‘Crowd enters the same coach’

Another major problem is also seeing that despite having a train of 6 or 8 coaches, people gather only in the middle three-four coaches. Coaches in the vicinity of the place where escalators or elevators are attached to the platform are always more full, because people get up from the lift or escalator to stand there on the platform. If arrangements are made to send passengers in separate coaches on the platform, then it can make a big difference. A passenger named Deepak Gupta revealed another serious problem in the metro.

He questioned the DMRC’s claim of re-launching the service only after the trains were fully sanitized at the terminal stations after the completion of the journey on the route. He claims that in a hurry, the staff of the metro is not cleaning the train properly and only 10 per cent of the space is being cleaned properly. Due to this, trains are not getting sanitized well. Some travelers also suggested that DMRC should shorten the route on the congested lines at peak hours and run more trains only between the stations from where people travel more.