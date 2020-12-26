Highlights: Anti-conversion ordinance came into force a month ago in Uttar Pradesh

Under the ordinance, on average, more than one person was arrested every day.

First lawsuit was filed in Bareilly after the ordinance came into force

Law challenged in the High Court, the government has to give the answer till January 4

Lucknow

Under the Anti-Conversion Ordinance, enacted a month ago in Uttar Pradesh, on an average more than one person has been arrested everyday and so far 35 people have been arrested. Since the ordinance was approved by the Governor on November 27, the police have registered more than a dozen cases and arrested around 35 people in the state. According to the data, eight arrests have been made from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, seven from Sitapur, four from Greater Noida, three each from Shahjahanpur and Azamgarh, two each from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Kannauj and one each from Bareilly, Hardoi. .

Just a day after the ordinance came into force, the first case was filed at Deorania police station in Bareilly, in which the girl’s father, Tikaram Rathore, complained that Uwash Ahmed (22) tried to befriend her daughter and forced coercion to convert. Made and tried to lure. The Deorania police of Bareilly arrested Uvash Ahmed on December 3 after registering a case. Similarly, the Lucknow police stopped a wedding ceremony in the capital.

Nadeem and his accomplice were arrested on December 6 in Muzaffarnagar district for forcing a married Hindu woman to convert. However, later Allahabad High Court directed the UP Police not to take any drastic action in this matter. In Moradabad, two brothers arrested under the anti-conversion ordinance were released by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.



CM Yogi’s statement, Ram’s name is true if sisters and daughters are not respected

During the last one month, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party made aggressive statements about the ‘Love Jihad’ case. Addressing the election rallies in Jaunpur and Deoria during the first bye-election of this ordinance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, “Ram’s name will not come true for those who do not honor sisters and daughters.” Social activist Shantanu Sharma said about this ordinance, “We have no problem with the new ordinance but its implementation should not disturb the people and ensure that it is not misused.” He said, “It is too early to predict whether it will succeed in its objective or not but it should be used with caution.”

Former DGP said, ‘Law will not cause harassment but modern people will not like it’

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Yashpal Singh said, “According to the definition of freedom in the modern era, people will not like this ordinance but in the present form of society, the problem would arise for law and order, It will be a great relief. The former police chief said, “When a girl leaves with someone, the pressure for her recovery increases and a riot-like situation arises when the girl runs away.” He said, “It is fine in terms of social order and it will not cause harassment, but modern people will feel that the government has guarded our freedom.”



High court lawyer said, the law is against fundamental rights

High court advocate Sandeep Chaudhary said, “This ordinance is against fundamental rights like personal liberty, privacy, human dignity”. He stated that a PIL has already been filed in the Allahabad High Court to challenge the law and now the court has to decide. The High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to a petition in which questions have been raised about the new ordinance. During this hearing, the High Court did not grant any interim relief and asked the state government to file a counter affidavit by January 4.