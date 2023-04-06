Home page World

Split

King Charles III of Great Britain and King’s wife Camilla visiting Germany at the end of March – not yet crowned. © Georg Wendt/dpa

In a month King Charles III. and crowned Queen Camilla in London. London is gearing up for a historic event. But not everyone who is invited seems to want to be there.

London – For the United Kingdom, it is an almost sacred moment. The meaning: somewhere between papal election and moon landing. In a month – May 6th – King Charles III. and his wife Queen Camilla. Numerous guests are invited. But the royal couple has to do without a prominent visitor. What is known so far? An overview.

Guests

The more than 2000 invited guests – with Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 there were more than 8000 – receive a flowered invitation card. On it: the “Green Man” as a Fokloristic symbol for spring and rebirth, plus wildflowers in groups of three – because Charles is the third king of his name.

The traditional coronation site is Westminster Abbey in London, which is the center of global attention for the second time in eight months. Dozens of heads of state and royals gathered here for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Now almost the same crowd comes together to pay tribute to their son.

But there is one prominent exception: US President Joe Biden will not be there. Instead, First Lady Jill Biden will represent the United States, the White House said. Conservatives in London are already outraged that the head of state is giving Charles the cold shoulder. But history shows that no US President has ever attended a British coronation.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected from Germany, who recently hosted Charles and Camilla for three days during their successful state visit to Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg.

Family

It remains exciting whether Charles’ younger son Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan will take part. You are invited. But because of serious allegations, especially against Camilla and heir to the throne Prince William, but also Charles himself, participation is completely open. It is often emphasized that Harry and Meghan are no longer “working royals”, i.e. no representatives. When the 38-year-old was in London recently, he is said to have stayed with friends, so there was no meeting with father Charles and brother William.

The coronation falls on the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan’s son Prince Archie. Conservative commentators in London warn that if they don’t return to their old homeland from their home in California, their relationship with the royal family could be dealt a “fatal, irreversible blow”.

title

Some newspapers, such as the Times, already refer to Camilla as “Queen”, with the coronation this title will now be official, as the invitation states. The palace had avoided the “queen question” for years – also because Camilla was considered by many to be a schemer who Charles had stolen from the popular Princess Diana. When the then heir to the throne and Camilla married in 2005 – exactly 18 years ago this Sunday – it was stressed that the new wife would one day be referred to as the “princess consort”.

Then, in early 2022, Queen Elizabeth II announced her desire for her daughter-in-law to bear the title Queen Consort. “All previous royal consorts were known by the title ‘Queen’ and their first names,” a royal source said.

ceremony

The coronation formalizes the monarch’s role as head of the Church of England. After Charles took office, it was said that the religious ceremony should be shorter, smaller and more modern. However, central elements remain, such as the anointing with consecrated oil. The process has remained unchanged for more than 1000 years. In terms of length, however, the king adapts to the modern age. While his mother’s coronation lasted three hours in 1953, this time only one hour is planned.

At the Duchess China 1888 factory in Stoke-on-Trent, England, mugs inscribed ‘God Save the King’ are placed in the kiln. © Jon Super/AP

“The service, to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will reflect the monarch’s role today and look to the future, while remaining rooted in long-standing tradition and pageantry,” the palace stressed. The Archbishop – Justin Welby – is the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church.

Children

Charles’ eldest grandson, Prince George, is given a special role. Together with Camilla’s three grandchildren – the twins Guy and Louis and Freddy (all 13) – and four other boys from family and friends, the nine-year-old accompanies the ceremony as a page of honor. They are part of the procession and take on various smaller tasks.

Celebrate

The celebrations are far from over after the coronation in London. On Sunday (May 7th) people are supposed to come together for the “Coronation Big Lunch”. Street festivals, tea parties and other events are planned nationwide, and people are supposed to meet in clubs, parks or in the neighborhood. In the evening there is a “Coronation Concert” at Windsor Castle, with stars and a special “Coronation Choir”.

Under the motto “Big Help” (big help), the population will then be encouraged on Monday (8 May) to get to know volunteer work in their communities. You don’t have to skip school or work: People in the United Kingdom are given an additional non-working holiday on Monday – which is also intended to boost gastronomy. dpa