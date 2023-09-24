The championship opens on October 24th with the double challenge of Denver-Lakers and Golden State-Phoenix: the latest on the market and the closeness of the big teams

One month to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, scheduled for October 24 with the double challenge Denver-Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State-Phoenix. Time to take stock of the situation therefore, with an eye towards the future, but taking advantage of what happened in the recent past, at the World Cup in Asia. And above all, keeping an eye on the market scenarios, which are still far from the end of the line.

In the name of Dame — Damian Lillard. The “gist” is all here, in the big, huge name of the Portland Trail Blazers star. The 33-year-old guard from Oakland – who requested the trade at the beginning of July – is now separated at home in Rip City. He awaits the transfer to Miami, home of the Heat, which he desired, or rather imposed: he does not tolerate alternatives. In Portland, however, they look around and rumors are circulating about Toronto and Chicago, franchises dissatisfied with the current status quo and with players who need/want to place, Pascal Siakam and Zach LaVine. But Miami remains the favorite for Dame. Because the Blazers cannot afford to spite the best player in the history of the franchise after over a decade of total loyalty without ever a complaint, otherwise they risk ruining their place with tomorrow’s free agents. Loyalty is a crucial value for a small market. Having never been able to build a title-winning team in Lillard and having dismantled it to rebuild with young people, without hope of success in the short term, would make any alternative move for a real or presumed better counterpart an unconvincing excuse compared to getting in the way faced with the demands of their phenomenon who sees their window of opportunity – to play the Finals for the first time despite years of individual prowess – shrinking more and more every day. He is not getting any younger and is in a hurry. And now the Blazers are also in a hurry because the team meetings begin on October 2nd, already brought forward to September 26-27th for the franchises involved in pre-season friendlies outside North America. Minnesota-Dallas will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 5th, so to speak. Time is (almost) up for Portland, which is losing strength as a seller with each passing day. See also New York's Madison Square Garden has a sworn enemy: Trae Young

Market point — Voices and suggestion, more smoke than fire. Siakam, the 29-year-old winger from Cameroon of the Raptors could move in the Lillard deal, which seems destined to involve at least three teams to “get to the checkers”. A recent development to follow is Buddy Hield, the Indiana Pacers’ 3-point specialist shooting guard. He seems destined to move via trade. In the past his name had been linked to the Lakers, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo openly talking about a future in Wisconsin on parole, the Bucks could try to make an offer. However, the most likely hypotheses are Brooklyn, which just can’t play with two non-shooters like Ben Simmons and Claxton together, Toronto, which has Trent Jr in the last year of his contract, and Houston, struggling with the problem of Porter Jr, who is in trouble for domestic violence. It will be more difficult to place James Harden instead. Who is convinced that he has finished his career at the Philadelphia 76ers, but essentially has no market. Even the Los Angeles Clippers seem to have let go. And now? See also Lunin, better late ... than never: for the Ukrainian, he is first in Liga with Real Madrid, 1416 days after his purchase!

Global lessons — What did the Asian World Cup teach us? That the sum of individual talents does not make up the overall team talent. And that basketball is a sport of fundamentals and understanding of the game, not just athleticism. Whoever jumps highest or runs fastest doesn’t necessarily win. Nikola Jokic had “explained” it in the 2023 playoffs, dominating them as the best scorer, rebounder and passer, MVP of the Finals without skipping a sheet of newspaper, as an elevation. This was reiterated by Germany and Serbia, protagonists of the world championship final in the Philippines. Denis Schroeder, Toronto’s new German signing, Franz Wagner, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, who could become a valuable counterpart for Miami to get to Lillard, Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas, have returned from Manila. Luka Doncic put his face to the end as the best scorer of the World Cup for Slovenia, despite only being seventh. Progress in terms of maturity. The Americans did poorly: only Ant Edwards, Austin Reaves and Mikal Bridges survived. For Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson the tournament was a disaster. See also Dirk Nowitzki's admission to the "Hall of Fame": Free at last

Italians — A “lost” protagonist and one found. Paolo Banchero, who did not make an impact at the World Championship for Team USA, now only has his (second) passport as an Italian. But to keep Simone Fontecchio company, included in the second best quintet of the Fiba event in Asia, there is Danilo Gallinari again after the year of absence due to injury which kept him away from the parquet in Boston. The Gallo restarts from the Washington Wizards. If he is able to demonstrate that he is physically recovered, temptations from “racing” teams could arrive in the middle of the season. A step at a time…

