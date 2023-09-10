Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

A month before the Hesse election, Interior Minister Faeser announced tougher action against smugglers. She continues to refrain from border controls.

Hesse – One month Before the Hesse election, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants intensify the fight against smuggling crime. The Interior Minister apparently wants to make a name for herself in the Hesse election and is now announcing a course of action. “I want this Stop the cruel business of people’s need. That’s why I pushed further measures this week,” said the Social Democrat in view of the sharp increase in irregular immigration.

Before the Hesse election: Faeser announces tougher action against smugglers

Opposite the Picture on Sunday Faeser said: “We are setting up an operational analysis center at the federal police. This evaluates all cases of smuggling in order to quickly identify connections between the cases and the perpetrators. And we will set up a new task force with our neighboring countries.” The Czech Republic has already agreed, the minister reported. “This will significantly increase the pressure to investigate.” So far this year, around 1,400 smugglers have been caught.

Faeser also announced tightening of the law. “We want to expel smugglers quickly and consistently; we have to regulate this clearly in the law,” said the minister, without being more specific. “We also need another change: so far, smuggling minors is not a criminal offense because they do not enter the country illegally. Nobody understands that.” However, such smuggling should be punishable under strict criminal law. “I have already submitted a suggestion.”

Nancy Faeser is running as the top candidate in the Hesse election

The minister is also the SPD’s top candidate for the Hessian state elections on October 8th. More effective measures against criminal smuggling networks have been thought about for years. According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, around 204,000 initial applications for asylum were submitted from the beginning of January to the end of August – around 77 percent more than in the same period last year.

Faeser offered the Union: “On the subject of migration, for example, I am happy to CDU and CSU to be included in the “Germany Pact”. This is about skilled workers that we urgently need. And that’s about reducing irregular migration.” She once again rejected the Union’s demand for stationary border controls, for example at the borders to Poland and the Czech Republic – similar to the German-Austrian border. They would tie up too many staff and would be “purely symbolic politics, also in view of the AfD’s high poll numbers”. “It is better to be present everywhere in the border areas – with teams from the federal police and other border police.” (bohy/dpa)