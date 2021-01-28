A month after the start of the coronavirus vaccination plan, the inter-ministerial command in charge of the operation has already applied 296,900 vaccines of the first dose of the shipment of 300 thousand doses of Sputnik V that arrived from Russia on December 24.

The figure is equivalent to 93 percent of the total of the first shipment of the vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Center. The application of the 300 thousand second corresponding doses that arrived on a second Aerolineas Argentinas flight on January 16 is progressing more slowly. Only 51,451 doses were applied: the figure equals 17 percent of that lot.

The vaccination began on December 29 at the Posadas Hospital. “We will have to continue taking care of ourselves a lot since until the vaccine has a community effect, a few months will pass”Warned the Minister of Health Ginés González García that day. He had not yet considered the delay in the manufacture that the Russian authorities have already made official.

Proportionally, Tucumán is the most backward province: he barely applied 84 percent of the first 11,500 doses he received, but started the second stage with more speed than other districts.

Buenos Aires, on the other hand, the most populous district, applied 89% of the first 123 thousand doses it received, but barely vaccinated 4 percent with the second dose. The City is in a similar situation, which vaccinated 100 percent of the 24,300 health system professionals with the first dose, but only vaccinated 18 percent with the two doses, which guarantee an effectiveness of 95 percent. The figures come from the open data of the Ministry of Health, which are updated daily.

From the first shipment, about 450 vaccines were lost in the Buenos Aires town of Olavarría – in a fact that was never clarified – and 140 more had to be discarded in Chubut because the necessary cold chain was lost. In the first case, the vaccines were replaced by the Province to advance with the vaccination of the 1,700 health employees of the district.

The Aerolineas flight that landed this Thursday morning brought with it 110,000 more vaccines for the first dose and another 110,000 for the second. The same shipment also brought 20,000 doses to Bolivia.

The government planned to receive 5 million vaccines before the end of January and another 14.7 million in February. With that horizon, he planned to search for doses in batches of a million before the end of the month. However, a bottleneck in production recognized by the Gamaleya Center forced the plans to be delayed. “As a result, we will see a significant increase in production in the second quarter. Until then, some batches may have delays of up to 2-3 weeks,” the Russian laboratory warned in a statement.

In the Government they stressed that the same communiqué highlights that the production destined for Argentina will be a priority. The Ministry of Health awaits the new schedule to adjust the times.

In the portfolio led by González García, they pointed out that the vaccination operation for now it runs its course. “As long as we have vaccines to apply, we will have work ahead of us,” they said at the Health Ministry.

According to the population calculations made by the Ministry of the Interior, the first priority group is Health personnel (763 thousand people); those over 60 years of age (almost 8 million), security forces and Armed Forces personnel (500,000) and people at risk from pre-existing diseases (2,800,000). This is a total universe of 12,063,000.

Each of the 24 districts is responsible for applying the doses distributed proportionally and in preparing their own registry of people willing to apply the vaccine. Some districts, like the City, hope to apply those of the Health staff first.

“Argentina did not bet on the Russian Sputnik vaccine, what happened was that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was the first that Argentina had available,” said President Alberto Fernández on Wednesday during his visit to Chile.

The president reported that the Government seeks to close agreements with other laboratories and accelerate the arrival of more vaccines already committed. “We are trying to get order on the vaccine delivery schedule with the Russian Federation, but also insisting that vaccines from AstraZeneca start arriving in Argentina and trying to advance with Sinopharm (from China) for a possible delivery of a million vaccines that could be done quickly, “said the president, who also added that there are talks with the US companies Janssen and Moderna.

Look also