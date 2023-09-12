Today marks a month of the disappearance of Uriel, Diego, Dante, Jaime and Roberto Carlos, the only clues to his location are secured properties, three detainees, a photograph and a chilling video.

The latest that has been reported by the State Prosecutor’s Office is the link to Valentín ‘N’ processarrested for disappearing two people in a brickyard in which two people were intended to disappear and cremated in Teuchitlán, Jalisco.

The other two Arrested are the brothers Enahu ‘A’ and Emmanuel ‘A’ in Querétaro. The three arrested are related to the brickyard, she found the property after the investigation to locate the five friends.

The other advances are the securing of a farm located in the La Troje community where They located charred remains, However, apparently they are not the five young people.

The other seizure was a farm located in the Orilla del Agua neighborhood, where they were allegedly tortured, that is, the place where a photograph and a violent video were taken.

He Video and photography were part of the media reach who had this tragedy.

A clip in which he showed a reality that exists in the country, today, September 11, 2023, there are 111,518 people without returning to their family.

