One month after the mysterious disappearance of little Kata: the hypotheses and what emerged from the investigations

Exactly 30 days have passed, a long month without family members hearing from their little girl kata. The 5-year-old girl appears to have disappeared and unfortunately despite the days of research and work, there is no news of her, to be able to bring her home.

In recent weeks, the investigators have worked day and night to succeed in track her down. They have done everything possible to be able to find a breakthrough in the investigation, but this still does not happen.

Kata is only 5 years old and appears to have been missing since the afternoon of June 10th. Her mother to go to work, had entrusted her and her younger brother to one Unclebut shortly after returning, she realized that her daughter was gone.

Before reporting the incident, he waited 4 long hours. When the agents understood the seriousness of the matter, they started all the searches for the case, but at the moment there is no useful information that could lead to a breakthrough.

The police have listened to the inhabitants of that abandoned hotel, have checked the cameras in the area and have scoured the hotel several times. However, Kata is not found neither alive nor deceased. Everyone prays for a happy ending for her.

The hypotheses on the disappearance of little Kata

In recent weeks, the police have taken into consideration several hypothesis. What for example the one that brought her to Romania, or that they kidnapped her for one vendetta towards his parents.

Furthermore, it is also speculated that it may have been taken away for a question of the gods racket who managed the rooms of that abandoned hotel. However, these days no one has ever asked for a ransom to his parents.

For this reason, no one has useful information which can lead to a discovery soon. However, the mother and father continue to hope to be able to embrace her again. In fact they don’t stop with the appeals and with the requests for help.

They have repeatedly asked the investigators to be listen to you. They have told everything they knew and which can help in research, but unfortunately after a long month, there is no very useful news for find her.