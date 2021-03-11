A month after the crime of Alejo Oroño, the 22-year-old who was stabbed in the heart by his partner Nadia Navarro (24) in the middle of the street in Hurlingham, relatives claimed this Thursday in Congress for the treatment of the draft “Alejo law”, for the protection of men from violent women.

“Alejo wanted to denounce the mother of his son [la pareja tenía un bebé de 18 meses], but at the police station they did not take her because she was male”Said his brother, Leonel Oroño, who appeared in Congress together with the deputy for San Juan Eduardo Cáceres, author of the bill, which was accompanied by the signature of a dozen legislators.

The initiative seeks to expand the scope of the “Micaela Law” (by Micaela García, the young woman raped and murdered in Gualeguay in 2017) of training on gender violence for State personnel, so that this training is provided “From the perspective of gender diversity and not only of women”, according to its promoters.

Alejo Oroño (22 and Nadia Navarro (24)). The young woman killed him with a stab in the heart, in Hurlingham, on February 10. They were the parents of an 18-month-old baby.

This Thursday it was recalled in Congress that in the last month there were at least 9 cases of male victims. Among them, Juan Manuel Padrón, the UCR militant assassinated in Río Gallegos by his girlfriend, bled to death by three stab wounds (“I’m crazy,” audios of the woman were known).

But the law also focuses on false reports of gender violence towards males and typifies the impediments of contact with their children, as psychological violence.

“Violence against men is not on the government or media agenda, but there are many cases, not only of murders that are not even known, but of all kinds of physical, psychological, financial, economic violence, of impediment of contact with the children in matters of divorce, It is a daily scourge that affects thousands of families because not only the man suffers, but also the mothers, grandmothers and sisters of the victims, ”said deputy Cáceres.

The case of Alejo Oroño shocked when the crime was recorded by a supermarket security camera, when the young woman stabs him in the heart, in the middle of the street.

“She hit him, she yelled at him, she didn’t let him see the baby. He never hit him, ”his brother assured Congress, asking for the law to be discussed.

The project cites a report from the Office of Domestic Violence (OVD) of the Supreme Court according to which “men have greater problems when it comes to asking for help due to the stigma that relates the male to the stronger sex.” And according to these numbers , 23% of the people reported for domestic violence in 2019 were women.

“We must erase the gender gap and not politicize, violence has no gender, only if we work together and analyze the problem in a comprehensive way, we can evolve and end the different types of violence,” said deputy Cáceres.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the Oroño family, Fernando Soto, from the NGO “Usina de Justicia” asserted that “Like Úrsula [Bahillo, asesinada en febrero]Alejo was killed by the judicial system because they did not take his complaint when he needed to. There is gender abuse but this cannot eclipse the vulnerability that men also suffer, this is not intended to minimize the struggle of women, a life is a life ”.

The project received support, among others, from Eduardo Awad, President of the Public Bar Association of the Federal Capital. “The Alejo Law seeks equality and protection of victims regardless of their gender,” he said.

Regarding the false accusations and the impediment of contact against the children, suffered by thousands of men in conflictive separations, he said that “these are highly sensitive issues that are perceived in the courts in divorce conflicts.”

“It is understandable that, for the judges, the risk of making a mistake and ordering the arrest or imposing restraining measures of a man is more tolerable who, throughout the process, will be able to prove his innocence, but who will end up very affected mentally and occupationally” , he pointed.

The initiative was supported by more than a dozen NGOs, such as Shared Infancy, Aafani, Papás ​​en Lucha (San Juan), No more hostage children, Papás ​​en Lucha, Infancia X + Justicia (Mendoza), Adnap (Córdoba), APAU Association of Self-convened Parents of the NOA, Love can More (Chubut), Crecer en Familia (Tucumán), Lazos Foundation, Parents Victims of Violence, Movement of professionals who are victims of false reports, Men Victims of False Reports (Mendoza) and Self-convened Parents of Quilmes , among other.

“Lawyers feel powerless in the face of the impediment of safeguarding the rights of relatives and / or the father of the family; especially when children are used, objectified, to harm the other. We repudiate violence as violence itself,” he posted on networks the Scimé study.

The Doctor of Social Sciences Roxana Kreimer -with Twitter account “Scientific Feminism” – was in favor of the project: “I believe that police stations and prosecutors should adjust their protocols for cases of domestic violence, but not only in defense of women, but also of men , something that is being worked on in the Alejo bill. In many police stations men are mocked when they denounce that their partners beat them, “he said.

The main points of the draft “Alejo law”

1. It broadens the scope of the “Micaela Law”, so that all State personnel receive training on violence from the perspective of gender diversity and not only of women.

2. Public policies are developed in education, justice, security and work, among other organisms, and dissemination campaigns.

3. Create a toll-free helpline.

4. Specialized police stations capable of dealing with different forms of violence from the perspective of different genders, guaranteeing equal capacity in care and respecting the provisions of Decree 721/2020 for trans, transvestite and transgender people.

5. Addresses minimum rights and guarantees in judicial and administrative proceedings, and creates an observatory to analyze cases.

6. False reports and the impediment of contact with children are classified as psychological violence.

7. Establishes informational and educational mechanisms in training to publicize the legal consequences of making false reports and publishing and sharing escraches on social networks.

