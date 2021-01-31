British entrepreneurs doing business in the EU are feeling the consequences. The music industry is also suffering.

LONDON taz | Justin actually sings songs that are calming. Since 2004 the singer-songwriter, who doesn’t want to see his real name mentioned, has been touring internationally. Corona brought its work to a standstill. But even after the pandemic, nothing will be the same as it used to be.

At the turn of the year, Great Britain left the EU internal market, freedom of movement for Britons in the EU no longer exists. When Justin goes on tour in the EU again, he will need a separate work visa for each country and a customs carnet for his instruments. Everything together costs more than 500 euros, more expensive than his fee for an appearance. “That means the end of small, spontaneous private concerts for which I got on a cheap plane or on the train,” he complains.

Many stage performers felt insecure, says Keith Ames from the British Musicians Union (MU). For four years the organization tried to avoid the worst, for example with an EU-wide artist passport, but nothing came of it. Ames explains that the costs increase even more for orchestras because the fees are per person and per instrument. If no solution is found, Ames predicts a catastrophe.

Forwarders complain about empty trips

A joint letter from the crème de la crème of British music, from Elton John to Johnny Rotten, seems to have put the subject on the agenda in Brussels and London. Ames anticipates bilateral agreements between individual EU states and the United Kingdom. But Justin meanwhile drives a pickup truck to keep himself afloat financially.

The completion of Brexit at the turn of the year brought many surprises for truck drivers between the EU and Great Britain. For almost 30 years, Lorenzo Zaccheo and his son built up his forwarding company Alcaline UK. With 200 employees, hundreds of trucks and trailers, branches in the Netherlands and Italy, and even two helicopters, he believed he had done everything right so far. But now he is in an unprecedented crisis, says Zaccheo and feels left alone. “Because of the new problems at the border, we lose the equivalent of 23,000 euros every day, and House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg tells us that British fish are now happy.” That is the last thing, Zaccheo complains.

There are no customs duties – but there are controls and paperwork, and the shipping companies were not prepared for this. “Even if they think they have the right papers, they can’t count on getting across the border without any obstacles,” says Zaccheo of the experiences of his drivers. Some waited for hours in Calais, only to be told after the shift change that the papers were okay. “Until December we could be in Italy in 20 hours, now we sometimes don’t even make a few dozen kilometers in the same time.” Goods were sometimes standing around for 12 days. And 25 percent of trips to the continent are now empty trips – before January it was 6 percent. “That doesn’t just cost us extra. In this way, emissions are also emitted senselessly. “

The crème de la crème, even Johnny Rotten, appeals to Brussels

A survey by the British Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) among 185 companies confirms: 60 percent of those questioned experienced delays in their exports to the EU in January, 37 percent for several days. As far as solutions are concerned, Zaccheo complains that the government’s website about the new rules is “total junk”, nobody answers the phone anyway and if they do, they are only referred to the Internet.

Simon Spurrell, Director of the Cheshire Cheese Company in Macclesfield, did not know what was going on for two weeks when suddenly parcels that the company had sent to the EU came back – until the delivery agent pointed out new regulations to DHL. “We just opened a huge warehouse in Cheshire because we had grown 400 percent in 2019. Since we not only deliver to 15 EU countries, but also to the USA, Canada and Japan, we thought that we would have few problems with our experience, ”Spurrell reports from the taz.

Knowing the rules is also of little use

But now it turned out that he needed an export document that cost the equivalent of around 200 euros, no matter how small the shipping amount. Now Spurrell has to decide: will he stop investing in Cheshire and build an interim storage facility in the EU, or will he wind down EU trade and concentrate on the USA, where there is no comparable bureaucracy for small orders?

Some UK companies are considering branch offices in the EU. Forwarder Zaccheo is considering leaving for the Netherlands, but that doesn’t make journeys to and from the UK any easier.

When asked whether the problems will decrease if everyone gradually becomes familiar with the rules, Zaccheo replies in the negative: The traffic is only now increasing. In January, many companies were still working with the supplies they had put in place at the end of 2020 in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Other delayed orders. But gradually the trade reaches normal levels.

The EU has been controlling British goods since January 1st. Great Britain, on the other hand, waves goods from the EU through until the end of June without any controls. The British Pig Breeders Association (NPA) complains that this is distorting the market. 30 percent of all exported pig products would now be checked by the EU – at the same time cheap pig products from the EU come to Great Britain without any controls. The price of British pork is now 12 percent lower than last year.

In Scotland, a huge fish market remained almost empty

NPA advisor Charlie Dewhirst cited an article from the trade agreement that “import controls should only be carried out to the extent necessary to protect the life and health of humans, animals and plants, without unnecessary delays and with minimal impact on trade between the two sides ”. He thinks that this is not being observed equally by both sides.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest crises has arisen in the fisheries sector – precisely the point at which an agreement almost failed. British fishermen now have more fishing rights – but fish exports to the EU are more complicated. Bureaucracy and wrong code numbers have spoiled some fresh catches. After all, some companies stopped bothering to catch or deliver.

The largest fish market in Europe in Peterhead, Scotland, remained almost empty at times, instead of 10,000 boxes of fish and seafood, there were only 400 present in one day. The bottlenecks led to protests by fishermen in London’s government district. In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a financial package of the equivalent of 26 million euros.

For some, the help might come too late

The Scottish fishing company Jack Taylor does not deliver to the EU, but does to Northern Ireland, and there were also problems there, reports an employee of the taz. So that Northern Ireland’s border with the Republic of Ireland remains open, goods transports from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are controlled, which at times caused delivery bottlenecks in Northern Irish supermarkets. “But now we have the perspective,” says the employee.

Jimmy Buchan, managing director of the Scottish Fish and Seafood Association (SSA), was even confident about the taz. “It has gotten better, every day is a learning day.” However, the export declarations are still complicated. There could well be improvements here, says Buchan, for example with online forms, before the products even reach their limits.

The British government has set up a task force for this purpose. Above all, Buchan hopes for talks between London and Brussels. He is not the only one who believes that the end of the British “grace period” for imports from the EU will cause movement.

For some, that might be too late. The 72-year-old glass eel dealer Peter Wood with his company UK Glass Eels on the Severn River near Gloucester has so far been supplied by 350 licensed fishermen. Eels are protected in the EU. They are allowed to be traded within the EU, but imports from third countries are prohibited – and now Great Britain is a third country.

“We only found out two days before Christmas that the European eel business would collapse,” reports Wood. For more than 113 years, English eels have also been brought to Germany for rearing purposes, he says. But now EU conservationists would have to look for other eels, even though Wood would legally have to give 60 percent of his eels to species protection. “If the eels stay here, they will simply die, because the habitat is too small for the number of eels that the current carries.”