D.he poisoned the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalnyj was released from the Berlin Charité on Tuesday. The hospital announced on Wednesday morning. Navalnyj’s state of health has improved “to the extent that the acute medical treatment could be ended”. Navalnyj was treated in the Charité for a total of 32 days, 24 days of which in an intensive care unit. The doctors consider a complete recovery of Navalnyj “on the basis of the previous course and the current condition of the patient” possible, it says in a message. “Any long-term consequences of the severe poisoning can only be assessed later.”

Navalnyj had collapsed on August 20 on a flight from Tomsk in Siberia to Moscow and two days later, at the insistence of his family and supporters, he was brought to the Charité for treatment. According to the federal government, the opposition was “undoubtedly” poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novitschok group, which was developed in the former Soviet Union. Moscow rejects the suspicion that Russian government agencies may have deliberately poisoned Navalny. The Siberian police announced on Monday that they had questioned around 200 people as part of a preliminary investigation.

Navalnyj himself wrote on Tuesday in his first blog entry since his poisoning that traces of Novichok had been found in and on his body. “Two independent laboratories in France and Sweden and a special Bundeswehr laboratory have confirmed traces of Novitschok in and on my body,” said Navalnyj. The lack of a Russian investigation and allegations on Russian talk shows that Western states or his own supporters might be behind the attack, commented Navalnyj with the words: “I did not expect anything else.” The Russian opposition member demanded that his clothes be returned which was taken from him before the flight to Germany. “Given that Novichok was found on my body and that physical contact poisoning is very likely, my clothes are very important pieces of evidence,” he wrote.

“Julia, you saved me”

Navalnyj also shared a photo with his wife Julia on Instagram with the words: “Now I know from experience: love heals and brings you back to life.” He remembers little since he was poisoned, but she helped him a lot in healing . “Julia, you saved me,” wrote the 44-year-old.

In the case of Navalnyj, Russia’s ambassador to Germany once again warned against blaming his country. An “anti-Russian hysteria” was artificially sparked, said Sergei Netschajew of the “Berliner Zeitung”. “What we cannot accept at all is the ultimate finding that the Russian government has something to do with the case. We cannot accept ultimatums and threats with sanctions. ”Nechayev called on the German authorities to present evidence to Russian investigators so that they could officially investigate. So far there have only been preliminary investigations in Russia.

“We take the case absolutely seriously,” said Nechayev. However, working with Germany is not easy. Responses to Russian requests for mutual legal assistance would be delayed. A proposal by the Russian Medical Association to work with German colleagues was rejected. And a request to look after Navalnyj as a Russian citizen consularly has not yet been answered, said Nechayev. “We are currently lacking the willingness to cooperate on the German side.” Nechayev said that there were many unanswered questions – such as why the poison should have hit Navalnyj, but not anyone else from his team, with hotel staff or in hospitals. Russia therefore hopes that the prosecutors of both states will work together. “For this we need the support of Germany, because without concrete evidence, of which a lot is said but little shown, we can’t do much at the moment.”

Regarding allegations that the Russian leadership had poisoned Navalnyj, Nechayev said that Russian doctors treated him first and that Moscow finally cleared the way to Berlin.