“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” seeks to up the ante of everything Marvel has seen before in its sprawling cinematic universe. Everything indicates that the film starring benedict cumberbatch and elizabeth olsen It will be something unique, especially with the genius of Sam Raimi behind the project. What can fans expect from this film?

A few hours before the long-awaited pre-sale in various countries around the world and with exactly one month to go before its premiere, we tell you what the film can bring.

The entrance of the X-men to the MCU

It is practically confirmed that we will see the Professor X in “Doctor Strange 2″. And this, of course, has brought an old question back to the table.

Patrick Stewart confirmed that he will play Professor X in Doctor Strange 2. Photo: Composite LR/ Marvel/20th Century Fox

Will we see the X-Men alongside Charles Xavier? Without a doubt, this movie is the perfect occasion to introduce them to the UCM.

Scarlet Witch at her full power

“Wandavision” made clear the enormous power that the Scarlet Witch possesses. But what if all that force were unleashed for evil?

Scarlet Witch (Scarlet Witch) played by Elizabeth Olsen in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.” Photo: Marvel

Theories indicate that Wanda Maximoff will become the villain of the film at a certain point in the plot and would put Doctor Strange in trouble.

Tom Cruise as Superior Iron-Man

Showing a more advanced version of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron-Man requires a veteran actor, and rumors indicate that Tom Cruise would be that option.

Would Tom Cruise be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Photo: Marvel.

What would Superior Iron-Man be capable of in this movie? Could he have created the perfect Ultron that Tony Stark couldn’t achieve?

The different versions of Doctor Strange

Supreme Doctor Strange, Defender Strange and the zombie variant of the sorcerer are three versions of the character that have been seen in the trailers so far.

Supreme Strange and Defender Strange, two variants of the Doctor who can be antagonists or allies. Photo: Composition/Marvel.

However, this being the multiverse of madness, other alternate Strangers could even appear in the film. What will happen to the original?

The new direction of the Avengers

With Iron-Man and Captain America out of the Avengers, it’s time for a new leader (perhaps one of the Young Avengers or Fantastic Four).

The producer of Doctor Strange 2 explained that ‘in the multiverse of madness’ also refers to the internal conflicts of the characters and their multiple versions. Photo: Marvel

Will Doctor Strange be the one to assume the leadership side after the events of the film?